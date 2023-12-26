Time for Senators’ Brady Tkachuk to Quit Fighting So Much?

The Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk is one of the more exciting young players in the NHL. He has the size, the skill, and most of all the desire to do well. That fact was recognized when he was named one of the youngest captains in the NHL.
But there remain questions about Tkachuk’s game. One of them was brought up by the Hockey Night in Canada between-periods broadcast on the weekend. [See the video below.]
The Hockey Night in Canada Panel Noted Tkachuk’s Frequent Penalties
The question that was raised was whether Tkachuk needed to dial back his frequency of fights. For the panel, that question has become a prominent topic. While Tkachuk is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining players to watch, his pace for 255 penalty minutes raises concerns. That’s true, especially considering the significant gap in his penalty minutes from others in the NHL.
In the number of penalties he takes, he’s a huge anomaly. Over recent years, it’s odd for a player to take so many fighting penalties. Last year’s leader, Patrick Maroon, amassed “only” around 150 minutes, emphasizing the rarity of Tkachuk’s current trajectory.
Reflecting on historical players like Brady’s father, Keith Tkachuk, who (interestingly) had a season with 255 penalty minutes. That said, the game has evolved since then. Brendan Shanahan, known for his scoring prowess, had seasons with 100 points and yet maintained a different style of play. He had tons of penalty minutes according to the panel. But he too is a dinosaur in that regard.
Related: Alfredsson Is Having a Huge Influence on the Ottawa Senators
However, Tkachuk’s penchant for fighting, often in response to hits he dislikes, adds a layer of frustration to his season. For the panel, it also raises questions about his role as a leader.
Should Tkachuk – As the Senators’ Captain – Be the One to Fight?
As the captain and best scorer for his team, the panel wondered why Tkachuk felt compelled to take on this responsibility himself. They believe it’s a delicate balance between appreciating his fiery intensity and considering the potential impact on his teammates. The recent double fight, sparked by a hit he didn’t appreciate, adds complexity to the discussion.
While it’s clear Tkachuk is venting and standing up for himself, there’s an exploration (specifically by Kevin Bieksa) of whether his teammates should share this burden and why he feels the need to be the sole enforcer.
This situation prompts contemplation about Tkachuk’s evolution as a leader. Perhaps, as the panel suggests, it’s time for him to shift his leadership style. No one wants to diminish his intensity. However, the panel noted that he should be adding different layers to his role as the team leader.
For them, it’s about finding a balance between being a fiery presence on the ice and ensuring he doesn’t shoulder the entire responsibility of enforcing and protecting his team.
Next: Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Is Calvin Pickard Enough for Oilers in the Playoffs?
Calvin Pickard is certainly doing the job he was asked to do for the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks’ Leo Carlsson Has Sprained MCL, Rookie Out for 4-6 Weeks
Anaheim Ducks' forward Leo Carlsson has suffered a sprained MCL which will take the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Elias Pettersson Contract Talks Set to Heat Up in the New Year
Elias Pettersson's camp is open to talking, but there seems to be a willingness...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Ignite Holiday Cheer with Back-to-Back 3rd-Period Fireworks
The Edmonton Oilers go into the holiday break having won 11 of 14 games...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Trade Winds Blow: 3 Teams Eye Elias Lindholm Pre-NHL Deadline
Elias Lindholm's future with the Calgary Flames remains uncertain, with Bruins, Avalanche, and Hurricanes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Stage Big Comeback, Beat Devils 6-3 With 3rd Period Flurry
The Edmonton Oilers staged a quick strike and huge third-period comeback and beat the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames the Other Finalist in 2021 Jack Eichel Trade Talks
Jack Eichel unveiled he almost got traded to the Flames before Golden Knights acquired...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Agent Denies Kuzmenko and Canucks Issues Leading to Trade
The agent for Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is denying there is friction between...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Penguins at Trade Crossroads With Leading Scorer Jake Guentzel
Would the Pittsburgh Penguins seriously consider trading Jake Guentzel this season? He's high on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Must Trade Broberg to Move Campbell, If That’s All It Takes
If all it takes is the Edmonton Oilers trading Philip Broberg to move the...
Pingback: Time for Senators’ Brady Tkachuk to Quit Fighting So Much? Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey