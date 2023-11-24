Alfredsson Is Having a Huge Influence on the Ottawa Senators

In a move undertaken just over a month ago when Steve Staios became the Ottawa Senators’ new president of hockey operations, Daniel Alfredsson returned to the Senators in a working capacity. Alfredsson, a former captain and an iconic figure in the franchise, expressed his thrill at being “back in the fire” with his old team. He noted that he had previous involvement assisting injured players before he was asked to assume an expanded role in player development and coaching.

Although at the time the specifics of Alfredsson’s work were yet to be determined, during the initial stages he has been working to integrate himself closely with players and coaching staff. This idea was to figure out the best way to leverage Alfredsson’s wealth of experience and leadership. And, from that perspective, he would then help foster the development of the team’s young core players.

After a Month, How Has Alfredsson Been Doing?

In a recent series of interviews with players and Senators’ Head Coach D.J. Smith, the comments suggest that Alfredsson brings value to the team. First, there was a consensus that Alfredsson’s impact on the Senators went beyond what happened on the ice.

Specifically, Senators’ defenseman Jake Sanderson recognized “Alfie’s” unique perspective. The former Captain was able to talk to the young defenseman from a different perspective. That was from a Hall of Famer’s ability to see the game from a different angle.

Sanderson praised Alfie’s constant presence off the ice. He emphasizes his wealth of knowledge and the ease with which he imparts it to the team. With experience playing alongside elite players like Erik Karlsson and others, Alfie brings insight to the defensive side of the game. From that perspective, he offers valuable advice and feedback to the younger players. Sanderson notes Alfie’s positivity, unshakeable demeanor, and willingness to analyze plays through video sessions. In this work, he’s showcasing his commitment to the development of the Senators’ defensive lineup.

Tarasenko Drew Parallels with Larry Robinson Days

Vladimir Tarasenko, a new forward for the Senators, draws parallels between Alfie’s impact and the influence of Larry Robinson during the St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Cup-winning season. Tarasenko appreciates both Alfie’s hockey insights but also the personal connections he fosters within the team. He recalls how Robinson’s presence alleviated tension off the ice. As well, he’s emphasizing the importance of sharing life experiences and thoughts beyond the game.

Head coach D.J. Smith acknowledges Alfredsson’s multifaceted contributions. Coach Smith highlights his involvement in skill development, player interactions, and overall team improvement. Despite not traveling with the team, Alfie remains an integral part of the Senators’ coaching and development efforts. Smith values Alfie’s ability to connect with players on a personal level. From there, he’s leveraging his playing experience to communicate effectively and foster a positive team environment.

Ottawa Senators Still Creating a Job for Alfredsson

While Alfredsson’s influence extends far beyond the scoresheet, how he will seek the best way to impact the Senators. However, from players to coaches, Alfie’s experience, positivity, and unique perspective resonate throughout the Senators organization.

Thus far, after a month of hands-on work, Alfredsson’s contributions to the young team’s growth on and off the ice are appreciated by the team – from top to bottom.

