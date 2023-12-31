Senators Make Big Front Office Changes, Including Hiring a GM

The Ottawa Senators have made several front office moves on Sunday, announcing key appointments to important jobs within the organization. Steve Staios has been named General Manager (removing the interim tag) and President of Hockey Operations, while Dave Poulin joins as Senior Vice-President, Hockey Operations. Additionally, Ryan Bowness takes on the role of Associate General Manager.
Staios, a former NHL player, has a close relationship with the team’s owner Michael Andleauer and was not hired to be the GM. However, following sweeping changes in the Senators’ front office, including the departure of long-time general manager Pierre Dorion, Staois took over as interim GM. Theis move marks him becoming the full-time GM and a new era for the Senators under the ownership of Andlauer.
Poulin, a Timmins, Ont., native, work as a hockey analyst on TSN in recent seasons. He covered the Senators and the NHL and he brings a wealth of experience to the job. He previously served as Vice-President, Hockey Operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs and as the General Manager of the AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
On July 5, 2022, Ryan Bowness became a part of the organization as the Assistant General Manager, transitioning from his role as the Director of Professional Scouting for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the three preceding seasons.
This Is The Senators’ New Front Office Team
While it is still expect that a permanent head coach will be found while Jacques Martin serves as the interim coach, this appears to be the new front office staff in Ottawa. Staois was likely always going to be the guy and Poulin’s impressive career as an NHL player and executive gives Staois a bit of a sounding board.
The Senators are poised for a fresh start under this revamped leadership, and the hockey community eagerly awaits to see if this has a positive impact on the ice for the team. They’ve struggled despite making roster changes that had many thinking they’d be competitive this season.
