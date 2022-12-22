Three Takeaways from Oilers 6-3 Win Over Stars

The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars were tied at 3-3 headed into the third period in Dallas. But then, after working hard to catch up all game, the Oilers turned on the gas and scored three times in the third. The result was a 6-3 win over the Stars last night.

It was a needed win for the Oilers. They had come into the game having lost three in a row to teams below them in the standings. Not a good recipe for success in this season’s NHL.

For the game, Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner snapped his personal three-game losing skid. As well, Mattias Janmark scored two goals and added an assist. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Warren Foegele, and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers. Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie kept their own points streaks going.

Takeaway One: The Oilers Can Sometimes Win without Connor McDavid Leading

At the end of the game, Connor McDavid finally did score a great goal to put his team up by a 5-3 score. In doing so, he extended his point-scoring streak to 14 games. The NHL’s best center has 30 points (with 13 goals and 17 assists) during those 14-games.

However, as it turned out, the Oilers would have likely won the game without McDavid’s contribution. It’s unheard of (almost) for the Oilers to score six goals in a game with their big guns McDavid (one goal) and Leon Draisaitl (one assist) only having two points between them.

McDavid & Draisaitl, Oilers’ Leaders

Still, McDavid is difficult to ignore. In my opinion, he’s the best hockey player in the NHL. This season, instead of being the ultimate set-up man, McDavid has decided to score goals himself. He’s been on fire and currently leads the NHL by scoring 29 goals and adding 36 assists (for 65 points) in his 34 games. He leads the NHL in both categories.

Speaking of streaks, Tyson Barrie is on an eight-game point-scoring streak. He’s totalled 12 assists during those eight games. As noted, he kept the streak going tonight with an assist.

Takeaway Two: The Oilers’ Second Line Stood Out

Because the Stars had owned the Oilers the last time the two team’s played, it seems that Jay Woodcroft had some trickery up his sleeve. He created a surprise second line that partnered Kailer Yamamoto, Mattias Janmark, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (RNH). The lines clearly worked. RNH and Janmark both had three-point nights.

Last night, it was the second line’s turn to carry the team’s scoring. RNH is having a heck of a season. He now has scored 18 goals and added 23 assists (for 41 points) in 34 games. It’s likely going to be his best season ever.

Takeaway Three: The Oilers’ Power Play – Amazing

The Oilers power play was once again effective in the victory last night. The team only had two power plays (and one was negated when the Oilers were penalized themselves halfway through). But the one full power play the team had scored when Zach Hyman was there to dig out a quick rebound and push it over the goal line.

Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers’ power-play dominance is quite amazing. Over the last eight games, the Oilers have scored at least one power-play goal in each game. During that eight-game streak the team is almost hitting 50 percent (going an incredible 14-for-31).

