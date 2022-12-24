Oilers Among Teams “Frothing At Mouth” Over Idea of Toews Trade

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes both Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane trade talk will pick up after the New Year and predicts both will move before the NHL Trade Deadline. When asked who is more likely to move, he responded, “My answer would be both.” He also believes talk with pick up with earnestness as the Blackhawks talk to both players and try to make plans moving forward.

The Blackhawks need to “take the temperature” of both players as they have all of the power with their no-trade and no-move clauses in any deal. If they want to move at all, it becomes a matter of finding out what teams each player is willing to go to. All the while, Seravalli suggests there are teams “frothing at the mouth at the idea of landing one of these two. Among them, is the Edmonton Oilers.

Jonathan Toews Chicgao Blackhawks Upper Deck

The NHL insider noted that he’s spoken to plenty of teams that are excited about Toews, who, in the Oilers’ case, could add leadership, playoff experience, and a depth center who could take faceoffs. Seravalli said, “I would imagine a team like the Colorado Avalanche in dealing with what they’ve been dealing with and trying to find a second-line center. The Edmonton Oilers could use a little bit of edge and nastiness, someone that can take faceoffs, penalty kill if need be.”

What the Oilers would have to give up wasn’t made clear and Seravalli didn’t talk about how the Oilers also need to address the issue of a weaker blue line, something that has been an Achilles heel for the team all season.

Not long ago, it was believed the Oilers would be keen to go after Kane to pop him in an already dangerous top six, but the narrative seems to have shifted to a point where the ask for Kane is going to be very high and it will take quite the package to acquire him. Perhaps the Oilers feel they can give up different and fewer assets and get a player in Toews they can really use.

