Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason ended with a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. This game was filled with young Maple Leafs players battling to establish themselves as NHL regulars or retain their status. In the game, the prospect Maple Leafs faced the Red Wings with a roster that resembled the Toronto Marlies versus a full-bodied NHL team.

In this post, I’ll look at three takeaways from this last game of the team’s preseason.

Takeaway One: Joseph Woll Was Great, Unfocused, and Great Again

Joseph Woll’s performance had contrasting phases. In the first period and during the third, Woll was brilliant, stopping numerous scoring chances and showcasing control. However, sandwiched between those periods was a brief period of who knows what, where the Red Wings scored three goals in just two and a half minutes.

Good for him, Woll regained his composure and played a stellar third period.

Joseph Woll save Red Wings

In this preseason battle between Ilya Samsonov and Woll, the odds might have slightly shifted in Woll’s favor. Even given the second-period meltdown in this last game, straight-up Woll looked better. Would he be the starter for the upcoming games if not for that brief lapse?

Takeaway Two: The Maple Leafs Saw Two Unexpected Heroes in Max Ellis and Tommy Miller

The unexpected stars of the game were AHL players forward Max Ellis and defenseman Tommy Miller. Both contributed significantly to the Maple Leafs’ offense, each scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Ellis, a 23-year-old, opened the scoring with a wrist shot; and Miller, who isn’t even signed to an NHL contract, followed up with a goal. What’s fascinating is that both players are from Detroit, and were probably playing in front of friends and family. This had to make this game a remarkable moment in their hockey careers. While they faced long odds of making it to the NHL, they did show their talent well.

Takeaway Three: None of the Bubble Players Made a Statement

In a game that was essentially a David versus Goliath matchup, where the underdog Maple Leafs faced a full NHL team, the score and result don’t fully reflect the team’s effort. However, a lapse of two and a half minutes at the end of the second period resulted in a flurry of Red Wings goals, highlighting the importance of playing a full 60-minute game in the NHL. This young team could have won!

Three players competing for roster spots—Noah Gregor, Pontus Holmberg, and Sam Lafferty—found themselves on the wrong end of these three of the Red Wings’ goals. Too bad for them. But, how will it impact their auditions? We’ll see soon enough.

Noah Gregor Maple Leafs PTO

In a game meant to evaluate players vying for roster spots, no one truly stood out in a positive or negative way. It was a contest where everyone played their part, but no exceptional performances separated individuals from the pack. Nothing moved the needle – either way.

The Maple Leafs and Waivers

As the deadline for finalizing the roster approaches, the Maple Leafs face tough decisions. Players will be sent to minor leagues, back to juniors, or placed on waivers. There is also a possibility of trades in the days ahead as the team makes its final preparations for the regular season.

The next few days could be interesting.

