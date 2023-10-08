Red Wings Sign Zach Aston-Reese, Expected to Go On Waivers

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Zach Aston-Reese to a two-way contract on Sunday, just ahead of the deadline to place players on NHL waivers, which the Red Wings are expected to do so that Reese can be assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Reese was cut from his PTO in Carolina and the Red Wings see him as a depth piece that could potentially make for a good call-up at some point during the season.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Aston-Reese has inked a one-year deal worth $775k, with a $350k guarantee. It’s a good deal for a player who was having trouble making an NHL roster after a decent season. For the Red Wings, it’s really a no-lose situation, especially since the team has more than $5 million in salary cap space remaining for the year.
Despite lacking the size and physicality often desired in fourth-line players, Aston-Reese has made his mark as a strong defensive presence in the NHL. While he shone as a top scorer in college and performed decently in the AHL, his offensive output in the NHL has been limited. Last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he managed 10 goals and 14 points in 77 games.
Red Wings Pick Up a Decent Depth Piece
If all he does is play in the AHL, Grand Rapids has a legit top-line player. If he makes his way to the NHL, at any point in the 2023-24 season, the Red Wings shouldn’t anticipate significant offensive contributions; instead, his value lies in his defensive prowess.
Detroit already boasts considerable wing depth. This isn’t anything more than the team giving themselves options.
Chris
October 8, 2023 at 11:45 am
ZAR may not be big, but he’s pretty physical.