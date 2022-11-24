Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 2-1 Win vs. Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended the New Jersey Devils winning streak last night with a 2-1 win. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg each scored a first-period goal and goalie Matt Murray made those goals hold up.
With the win, the Maple Leafs became the first team to beat the Devils in one day under a month. The Devils are 16-4 on the season, and the last time they lost was on October 24 (to the Washington Capitals).
The thing that was so special about this win was that the team did it on a skin-and-bones defensive unit. In fact, as I will note later in the post, the team was even down to five defensemen during the last part of the game. Mac Hollowell was one of them, and he made his NHL debut last night. He played 12:22 in the game.
In this edition of Maple Leafs’ takeaways, I’ll share three key takeaways from this exciting win.
Takeaway One: Matt Murray Is Showing Everyone He Was a Great Pickup
If this kind of play from Matt Murray continues, a lot of Maple Leafs’ fans are going to have to eat their words. Murray was hot once again. Last night, he made 34 saves to help stop the Devils’ 13-game winning streak and get revenge after the loss to these same New Jersey team last week.
Murray made several saves in the final minutes and 34 saves overall. He was especially outstanding during the last two periods when the Devils had 30 shots on the net. Murray stopped all but one.
Murray looked absolutely confident. The only goal he gave up was a great tip by Dougie Hamilton. It was a great game by the Thunder Bay native.
Takeaway Two: Mitch Marner Keeps His NHL-Best Scoring Streak Alive
Mitch Marner made his streak stretch to 14, while the Devils did not. Marner worked exceedingly hard behind the Devils’ net to get the puck to John Tavares in front of the net for a tap-in goal. Marner got the assist, while Tavares scored his 12th goal of the season.
Tavares is now on pace for 47 goals on the season. He scored 47 goals in his first Maple Leafs’ season. Marner is now only two games back of Babe Dye for fifth place on the Maple Leafs all-time franchise record list for point-scoring. He just seems to be everywhere on the ice.
Takeaway Three: Jordie Benn Injured
I just had to mention Jordie Benn in this note. Three things: first, he didn’t get much love from Maple Leafs’ fans when the team signed him in the offseason. True, he made a mistake that cost his team a goal a couple of games ago, but on the whole he’s been a solid defenseman for the team. He has added some big minutes on the team’s top pairing with Morgan Rielly before Rielly was injured.
Second, he made an amazingly good play under pressure in his own end to get the puck up ice. No panic, and simply fooled the opposing player to move the puck. It really was a good play and saved pressure in his own end.
Third, and sadly, Benn suffered some sort of an upper-body injury during the game. He left during the second period, then briefly came back during the third period. Then he left again and finally he didn’t return. I hope that coming and going means he’s not that badly injured. It isn’t a good time for another defenseman to go down.
After the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe reported that he wasn’t sure how long Benn would be sidelined. Of course, Benn would be “undergoing further evaluation.” There would be “an update later.”
It would be great if Benn could play on Friday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild, the grounded the Jets (Winnipeg) last night in a laugher by a 6-1 score. Although it might be that the new Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins might be with the team by then.
November 24, 2022 at 2:38 am
It isn’t about whether Murray is a good goalie when he can play, it’s about how he’s injured most of the time and unable to play! So, the fans would have nothing to eat their words about!
