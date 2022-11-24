Devils “Badly” Want to Trade For Josh Anderson, Says Podcaster

Podcaster and former broadcaster Tony Marinaro said during a recent episode of his The Sick Podcast that the New Jersey Devils are interested in trying to trade for Josh Anderson from the Montreal Canadiens. In fact, he said the Devils “want him badly” and that they’re willing to give up something of value to acquire him.

Marinaro noted, “One team that wants him badly, and I mean badly, because I’m sure there’s a couple of teams that would take him. The New Jersey Devils want Josh Anderson badly.” Noting that the Canadiens are likely going to be sellers and that the team isn’t a Stanley Cup contender, he said he’d prefer to see the Canadiens lose more games than they win this season. One more year without results will get them a better draft pick and make them better for many years, and that kind of thinking suggests they’d be open to going after younger players.

Marinaro goes on to say again that the Devils want him badly and notes, “Believe me when I tell you that.” He wasn’t sure what the Devils would be willing to give up to get Anderson but answered a caller with a resounding yes when asked if there are assets from the Devils the Canadiens might like. He responded:

“They’re not trading Jack Hughes and they’re not trading Nico Hischier. I don’t know how much they’d be willing to give up, but they have some players that are not on this team right now. I’m talking about defenceman Luke Hughes, Simon Nemec, Alexander Holtz. They want Josh Anderson badly, and it doesn’t mean you have to do a ‘one-vs-one’ deal. You can spice it up by throwing in other players or other picks, but I can tell you right now, based on what I’m hearing, that the Devils want Anderson badly.”

What About the Money?

Anderson to the Devils is an interesting idea, but it’s also one that could lead to complications with the team’s salary cap. New Jersey needs to get Jesper Bratt signed to a new deal and that won’t be cheap. The team has a number of pending UFAs who will need news deals as well and Anderson is locked in for four more seasons after this one at a price tag of $5.5 million per season.

How the Devils make that work but also get all of their players signed is a question that would have to be asked before they could pull off a trade like this.

