Maple Leafs Acquire Conor Timmins from Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs improved their depleted blue line on Wednesday afternoon, acquiring Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for 22-year-old prospect Curtis Douglas.
Related: Maple Leafs Ice Strange Defensive Lineup for Devils Tonight
Timmins, 24, has been on the block for some time as he has failed to become a regular in the Coyotes lineup. The 2017 second-round draft pick (32 overall) has played in two games with the ‘Yotes this season. He has played an additional six with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), logging three assists and 12 penalty minutes.
The fact the Leafs were the team to trade for Timmins comes as little surprise, as they have been decimated by injuries on the back end this season. They are currently without three of their best in Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, and T.J. Brodie, all of whom are expected to miss significant time. Suffice it to say, this is a team who needed all the help they could get, and Kyle Dubas did what he could with limited cap space.
As mentioned, headed back the other way is Douglas. The six-foot-nine centerman was originally a Dallas Stars fourth-round selection (106 overall) back in 2018, but has yet to get in any NHL action through his professional career. That said, he showed some promise a year ago in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, scoring 13 goals and 34 points in 67 games. The Coyotes, who are in the early stages of a major rebuild, will have plenty of time to be patient with him and hope he can eventually develop into a regular at the NHL level.
The Maple Leafs are in action later tonight against the New Jersey Devils, which is likely too soon for Timmins to make his debut. That said, he could get the call on Friday night in a road tilt versus the Minnesota Wild.
Why Did the Coyotes Move Timmins At All?
Craig Morgan, who covers the Coyotes, noted, “They [Coyotes]wanted to waive Timmins to send him to Tucson where he could play a lot of games, minutes & situations, all things they felt he needed but wasn’t going to get right now in the NHL. Problem was, they were certain he was going to be claimed so they acquired an asset who will likely play 3C with the Roadrunners. It’s hard giving up on a big, young RHD. Injuries have limited Timmins, 24, to 8 NHL games in 2 seasons w/AZ (41 total); still don’t know what he is.”
Next: Chychrun Back in Lineup, Showcasing Himself for Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 52 mins ago
Oilers Looking to Add Missing Element to Their Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers might feel like they're missing an element from their lineup and...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Loss of Ehlers Could Force Winnipeg Jets to NHL Trade Market
It's not clear what's ailing Nikolaj Ehlers or how long he'll be out for...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Are the Senators Interested in Bringing Back Erik Karlsson?
Are the Ottawa Senators among the teams that might be showing an interest in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
Mike Johnson of TSN notes that Vladimir Tarasenko might be a great fit for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Wayne Gretzky Steeps High Praise On Oilers’ G Stuart Skinner
Wayne Gretzky had a lot of positive things to say about Edmonton Oilers' goaltender...
-
Three Maple Leafs’ Takeaways in 4-2 Loss to Penguins & Salming
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. What were...
-
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
There are rumors out of St. Louis that the Blues might be seriously considering...
-
Insider Lists Five Potential Goalie Trade Options for Maple Leafs
Frank Seravalli listed five potential trade options the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking...
-
Ryan Reynolds Confirms He’s Trying to Buy Ottawa Senators
Actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that he is interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Draisaitl Calls Out Oilers For Inability to Stop Goals Against
Leon Draisaitl is calling out his Oilers’ teammates (including himself) for their inability to...