Three Surprise Teams Missed Out on Chris Tanev Acquisition

The Dallas Stars pulled the trigger and made headlines by acquiring defender Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames recently. In exchange, the Flames brought in Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. The Devils helped facilitate the trade between the two by retaining 25% of Tanev’s remaining contract and bringing in a fourth-round pick for their efforts. Prospect goaltender Cole Brady also ended up heading to the Stars in this deal.
While it sounds like the Stars were frontrunners for Tanev leading up to the eventual trade, there are more than a few teams looking to make improvements to their blue line. The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings surely will be looking to make upgrades at the 2024 Trade Deadline, and it wouldn’t have been shocking to hear they were connected.
Three Teams Missed Out Big-Time
Pierre Lebrun reported with The Athletic that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks were interested and made an offer for Tanev, but ultimately couldn’t make the trade work. The Maple Leafs decided to go out and acquire Ilya Lyubushkin instead from the Anaheim Ducks, while the Avs and Canucks have been rather quiet on the defensive side this season, other than the Canucks acquisition of Nikita Zadorov earlier this season.
With those three teams being connected to Tanev, it makes it clear they are all looking to upgrade before the deadline. There are still plenty of names on the trade block including Noah Hanifin, Zach Bogosian, and Matt Dumba, so surely these teams will try and make another trade happen so they can bolster their blue line before the postseason.
All three teams are considered strong contenders heading toward the playoffs this season, so making a big move isn’t entirely out of the question. The only issue will be making money work, but it seems as though some teams are willing to facilitate a deal and bring in draft picks, so trades have become a bit easier to make work.
