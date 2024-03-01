Jacob Markstrom Blasts Flames’ Handling of Trade Rumors

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is not pleased with how the trade deadline rumors have been handled by Flames’ management. Recent reports are that the Flames have decided to hang onto him. Still, trade talk hasn’t quieted. While acknowledging the support from his teammates, Markstrom took a clear shot at the higher-ups in the organization during a recent interview, suggesting that the situation could have been managed more effectively.

In response to a question about whether he has put aside the idea of being traded as the trade deadline nears on March 8th, Markstrom expressed his unhappiness with the ongoing trade discussions. He stated, “The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not. And I think it could have been handled a lot different from up top.”

Trade rumors have surrounded Markstrom in recent weeks, with the New Jersey Devils reportedly showing keen interest. According to a report from Pierre LeBrun, the Devils are still keen to acquire the 34-year-old netminder. LeBrun mentioned in an article for The Athletic that the Devils are now willing to make the trade without requiring the Flames to retain salary, which was a point of contention in a previous failed attempt.

It’s unclear if the Flames are open to rethinking their position on a trade.

What Happens With Markstrom Over The Next Few Days?

Despite the uncertainty and trade talks, Markstrom has emphasized his desire to focus on hockey. One has to wonder though if things have soured between himself and the Flames organization. The goaltender, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause, seems frustrated with the ongoing speculation and its potential distraction from the Flames’ playoff aspirations.

The team has been performing well on the ice, making the situation even more challenging for Markstrom, who appears to be seeking clarity on his future. If he’s going to be dealt, make the deal. If not, pull him off the market and remove the distractions.

As the trade deadline approaches, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold for Jacob Markstrom and whether the Flames will address the concerns raised by their star goaltender.

