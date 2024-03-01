Devils Acquire Kurtis MacDermid in Trade From Avalanche

The first trade of March 2024 has occurred and while it’s not a blockbuster by any means, it’s still a trade. The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Kurtis MacDermid from the Colorado Avalanche. In exchange, the Avalanche receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick and the rights to forward Zakhar Bardakov.
MacDermid is a 24-year-old left-shot forward/defenseman who stands 6-foot-5, 234 pounds. He was undrafted and began his career with the Los Angeles Kings organization. In his junior career, he played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) splitting time between the Owen Sound Attack and Erie Otters. Over 201 games in the OHL, MacDermid scored 16 goals and added 53 assists for 69 points which comes out to a 0.34 points-per-game average.
Throughout his NHL career, MacDermid has played 249 games scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists for 30 points/ That comes out to a 0.12 points-per-game average. He has spent time during his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings and Avalanche. The Devils mark his third NHL club in seven seasons.
What Did Avs Get In Bardakov?
Zakhar Bardakov is a 23-year-old prospect from Seversk, Russia who stands 6-foot-2, 198 pounds. He was drafted by the Devils in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at 203rd overall after a solid showing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Vityaz Podolsk. He scored eight goals and added three assists for 11 points through 44 games.
This season, Bardakov is playing in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg having scored six goals and added six assists for 12 points through 51 games. Throughout his KHL career, he has scored 21 goals and added 23 assists for 44 points through 156 games which comes out to a 0.28 points-per-game average.
This trade adds depth to the Devils’ lineup heading toward the postseason. They have been struggling a bit this season so I wouldn’t expect this to be their last move before the trade deadline.
