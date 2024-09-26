Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Woll, Stolarz, Marner & Domi

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for another NHL season, there are many key players and storylines to watch. Here are some quick insights into four players who could significantly impact the team’s performance this season: Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, Mitch Marner, and Max Domi.

Quick Hit One: Joseph Woll Is a Promising Goalie Duo with Anthony Stolarz

The Maple Leafs’ goalie tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz might not have the pedigree of star netminders like Andrei Vasilevskiy, but they offer strong potential at a fraction of the cost. Last season, Woll earned praise for his technical skills and ranked among the top third of NHL goalies in “goals saved vs. expected.” Meanwhile, despite limited NHL exposure, Stolarz posted top-10 numbers in the same category.

Both goalies come with risks—Woll has struggled with injuries, and Stolarz lacks experience as a starter. However, if they can deliver league-average performances, Toronto could see a substantial improvement in the net. A better save percentage could boost the Maple Leafs’ chances in the standings, especially after a season where goaltending was a concern.

Mitch Marner: Playoff Struggles and Contract Pressure

Mitch Marner’s playoff struggles have become frustrating for Maple Leafs fans. Despite his undeniable talent, Marner has not yet delivered in the postseason, leading to questions about his value. His contract situation looms over this season, potentially distracting both the player and the team if negotiations drag on.

Mitch Marner and Craig Berube of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner’s skillset makes him one of Toronto’s most important game-breakers. Say what you want about his contract negotiations, but the Maple Leafs are better with him on the roster. However, fans and hockey pundits will watch closely to see if Marner steps up when it matters most – and that’s the postseason. A new contract that balances fair pay with a focus on the team’s future could restore his image in the eyes of fans. Will he sign on for a fair compensation? That’s a big question.

Max Domi: Where Does He Fit with Maple Leafs?

Max Domi’s role on this team remains somewhat of a mystery. While he is a versatile and capable player, his fit within Toronto’s lineup is still unclear. His skillset might work best when paired with players who handle the game’s finer details—something he and William Nylander sometimes struggle with. They are unlikely to find themselves as line partners.

Domi hasn’t had much time playing alongside top players like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. However, when he did get a chance, the results were impressive, albeit in a small sample size. Domi seems to know his place: pass the puck to the goal-scoring Matthews. Given Toronto’s ongoing need for offensive depth, finding a proper role for Domi could be vital to unlocking his full potential on the team.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs This Season

With goaltending improvements from Woll and Stolarz, the challenge of Marner’s playoff performance and contract, and the puzzle of Domi’s fit in the lineup, the Maple Leafs have plenty of fascinating storylines heading into the 2024-25 season. While questions remain, each player named here has the potential to shape the team’s fortunes this year.

