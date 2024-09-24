Imagine you’re Craig Berube, the new head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. You’ve just coached your first preseason game, rolling out what was likely your best lineup, and yet you lost 6-5 to the young and hungry Ottawa Senators. It’s not the result you hoped for, but preseason is about learning, not necessarily winning.

Now you’re preparing for game two, again facing the Senators, but this time on the road. The plan? Likely give your top stars a rest and shift the focus to evaluating younger players and depth options. With so many roster spots still up for grabs, there’s plenty to figure out. So, what did you take away from that first game, and how will it shape your approach moving forward?

Berube’s First Look at the Core Players

New head coach Berube wasted no time assessing his core group, which features the Maple Leafs’ top stars. While video analysis is helpful, Berube understands that nothing compares to seeing players live—both on the ice and in the locker room.

For this first preseason game, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies remained intact on the top line. However, Berube opted to shuffle the rest of the lineup to test various combinations.

Matthews, Marner, and Knies—the Maple Leafs’ top line—remained together throughout the game, signaling their solidified status as the team’s primary trio. Other line combinations saw William Nylander center Max Domi and Calle Järnkrok, while John Tavares played alongside Max Pacioretty and Nikita Grebenkin. Jacob Quillan centered Easton Cowan and Ryan Reaves, though Cowan was shuffled across multiple lines as the game progressed. Tavares and Pacioretty, however, emerged as the most consistent and effective duo, showing early chemistry.

Regarding ice time, Marner led all forwards with 21:06, closely matching his average from last season (21:17). This suggests new head coach Craig Berube doesn’t plan to reduce Marner’s workload. Matthews led in even-strength ice time at 16:51, while Nylander topped the power-play minutes with 2:52. Jarnkrok led the penalty-kill efforts at 2:45.

Notably, Matthews saw 48 seconds of penalty-kill time, hinting that Berube may experiment with new roles for his star players. Reaves also logged 1:08 on the penalty kill, which could simply be a placeholder for David Kämpf, but it’s worth monitoring moving forward.

In the Rookie Watch: Who Stood Out?

Several rookies received ice time during the game, but their futures with the Maple Leafs remain uncertain. Nikita Grebenkin played for 11:09, which included 42 seconds on the second power-play unit; however, his limited ice time raises questions about his chances of securing a roster spot. Jacob Quillan skated for 12:05, logging 1:19 on the penalty kill, but he is also unlikely to make the roster this season. Easton Cowan had more opportunity, playing 13:30 and seeing some time on the power play. His role, however, remains in flux, with insiders divided on whether he will make the team or be sent back to juniors.

Defense Pairings: Early Impressions

Morgan Rielly was paired with Chris Tanev and delivered an impressive performance, logging 24:49 of ice time—over a minute higher than his average from last season. This significant ice time indicates that head coach Craig Berube has confidence in Rielly’s ability to handle a substantial workload, suggesting he may be expected to play close to half a game.

In contrast, Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each played just over 20 minutes but struggled as a pairing. It will be interesting to see if Berube decides to stick with this duo or opts to shuffle the pairings to better balance the defensive lineup.

Timothy Liljegren logged 16:14 of ice time, while rookie Cade Webber recorded 14:14. Liljegren’s ice time could signal a potential relegation to third-pairing duties despite his new contract. Webber had a quiet but steady game, and while he is likely bound for the Marlies, he remains a player worth watching as the season progresses.

Goaltending and Line Dynamics: Takeaways from Game One

The Maple Leafs faced some goaltending struggles in their preseason opener, with neither Joseph Woll nor Matt Murray impressing. While it’s not uncommon for goalies to have a rough start in the preseason, Woll failed to solidify his claim as the starter, and Murray appears to be the third option. Both must demonstrate improvement as the preseason progresses to secure their positions.

Regarding on-ice performance, the top line of Matthews, Marner, and Knies appears firmly established. They showcase solid chemistry and will likely remain intact under head coach Berube. Meanwhile, Tavares and Pacioretty emerged as a standout duo, combining for six points. Pacioretty made a solid first impression, but his ability to maintain good health will be a crucial factor moving forward.

John Tavares and Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs

However, not all lines fared as well. Despite scoring a highlight-reel goal, William Nylander’s line, featuring Max Domi and Calle Järnkrok, struggled, finishing with negative ratings. Domi’s minus-three rating raises concerns about this combination and suggests that adjustments may be necessary.

Ryan Reaves’ future with the team is also uncertain, as he logged limited ice time and could be placed on waivers to create cap space. His brief stint on the penalty kill likely won’t significantly impact his role. Also, Järnkrok’s job may not be secure; despite his involvement in penalty-killing duties, a quiet performance at even strength indicates he might be in a battle for a roster spot.

Finally, Cowan’s role remains undetermined after being shuffled around the lineup without regular shifts. His future with the Leafs could hinge on upcoming games, which will likely decide whether he stays with the team or returns to juniors.

Final Thoughts Heading into Preseason Game 2

As the preseason continues, Berube will have more opportunities to test line combinations and evaluate rookies. The critical question will be whether the Maple Leafs can iron out the kinks in their lineup and find the right chemistry before the regular season kicks off. With a tough Atlantic Division race looming, every detail matters.

