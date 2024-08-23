In recent NHL rankings, Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ standout center, was named the third-best center in the league. That ranking places him behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. Matthews was Toronto’s lone representative on the list. He edged out elite players like Leon Draisaitl and Aleksander Barkov.

There’s little doubt he’s rightfully placed among the league’s top talent. While Oilers fans might argue that Matthews could have finished fourth, Toronto fans will have no complaints about their Rocket Richard Trophy winner being recognized as one of the top three.

Auston Matthews Named Third-Best Center in the NHL

This honor is well-deserved. From a goal-scoring perspective, Matthews is coming off the best season of his career. His 69 goals were the most in the salary-cap era and the first to reach that mark since Mario Lemieux did so in 1995-96. Although he missed the 70-goal plateau, his 107 points set a new career high. In that, he surpassed his previous best of 106 in the 2021-22 season, which was also his first 60-goal campaign.

Matthews could not maintain his dominance in the playoffs. That might have been partly due to battling an illness. Yet, he still managed to lead the team in scoring. He put up four points (one goal and three assists) in five postseason games. Matthews was brilliant throughout the 2023-24 season. He earned him nominations for the Lady Byng Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, and the Selke Trophy. However, the NHL snubbed him from being a Hart Trophy finalist.

Matthews’ ranking as the third-best center in the NHL reflects his status as the undisputed best player on the Maple Leafs since he entered the league in 2016-17. His recent appointment as the 26th captain in franchise history only elevates his importance to the team. Now, he begins a new chapter with increased responsibility and a bigger target on his back.

One deep playoff run could crown Matthews as the greatest player ever to wear the Blue and White. He’s at the prime of his career, and the Maple Leafs are fortunate to have him on their roster for the foreseeable future. There’s no doubt that he’s the face of this franchise.

