Islanders Moving on From Lou Lamoriello as President and GM

The New York Islanders organization announced today that Lou Lamoriello’s contract as President and General Manager will not be renewed. Effective immediately, Operating Partner John Collins will lead a search to find the next General Manager.

Lou Lamoriello Islanders fired

The club released a statement Tuesday morning and said:

“The Islanders extend a heartfelt thank you to Lou Lamoriello for his extraordinary commitment over the past seven years. His dedication to the team is in line with his Hall of Fame career.”

Lamoriello spent seven seasons with the Islanders. The team had a 35-35-12 record in 2024-25 and they miss the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. Ownership decided that a new voice was needed to usher this team forward.

Still, Lamoriello will go down as one of the most winningest GMs in NHL history. His 1,479 career wins are the second-highest, behind only David Poile.

As odd as some of his policies for players were, Lamoriello restored respectability to the franchise, and they nearly reached the Stanley Cup Final under his watch. Unfortunately, the team has never able to find that same level of success.

What of Head Coach Patrick Roy?

Elliotte Friedman is reporting: “On NYI head coach Patrick Roy: He — and the Hockey Operations staff — will meet with the new GM, when named. We will see how things unfold then.”

It has not been made clear if Roy is on the hot seat as a coach or if the new regime wants to give him a chance to turn the Islanders around.

