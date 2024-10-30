The Avalanche’s Goalie Solution Might Be On The Way Via Trade

The Colorado Avalanche are at a crossroads in goal, with Alexandar Georgiev struggling to provide the team with quality starts. After an inconsistent beginning to the season, highlighted by a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado is now facing the reality that Georgiev may not be the reliable backstop they hoped for. That will force the team to call on Justus Annunen, but is he the goalie the Avs need? One analyst and former goaltender doesn’t think so. So, is the solution coming to the Avalanche via a trade?

Georgiev Has Proven He’s Not the Guy for the Avalanche

With a 4.62 goals-against average and a .822 save percentage through his first six starts, Georgiev’s performances have badly hurt the Avalanche and their prospects of winning games. The argument is that the Avalanche cannot afford to keep him as their primary option if they hope to contend in the postseason. Justus Annunen has emerged as the team’s more promising choice in net, but he’s still relatively inexperienced.

NHL Network’s Mike Rupp raised concerns that Annunen may not be ready to handle full-time duties or lead the team into the playoffs, given his small sample size at the NHL level. Corey Schneider added that Colorado’s playoff goalie might not even be on their roster, suggesting the team could look to the trade market to find a more proven goaltender for the season ahead.

Will the Avalanche Make a Goalie Trade? If So, When?

Given the team’s limited options, the Avalanche are hoping that Annunen can keep the team afloat until the organization makes a move. If the Avalanche are losing faith in Georgiev and remain uncertain about Annunen, how long can they afford to wait?

Do they need a veteran goalie to help them make the playoffs? Or, can the Avs make it there on the backs of players like Cale Makar and their other star players, eventually acquiring a dependable goaltender at the deadline?

