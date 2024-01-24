Skinner Helps Oilers Earn 14 Straight Wins, Breaks Fuhr’s Record

The Edmonton Oilers secured their 14th consecutive victory, thanks in large part to an outstanding performance by goaltender Stuart Skinner. Despite a shaky start marked by turnovers, Skinner’s remarkable goaltending kept the Oilers in the game, facing a barrage of shots from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The shots favored the Blue Jackets 24-14 through two periods, with Skinner playing a pivotal role in keeping the score tied.

Skinner’s resilience paid off, and the Oilers found their stride in the third period, enabling them to surpass the Blue Jackets and secure a historic win. The victory not only marked the team’s 14th straight triumph, propelling them up the standings, but also established a new franchise record for Skinner. With his 11th consecutive win, Skinner surpassed the legendary Grant Fuhr, solidifying his place in Oilers’ history.

Skinner said after the game when asked about the record: “It feels great. It’s a really exciting feeling obviously, to be able to break a record from one of the best goalies to ever play the game.” He thanked his teammates for helping him to get to the record.

Skinner Has Absolutely Come Through During This Oilers Winning Streak

Skinner’s stellar performance is a key part of why the Oilers have this current win streak. As he made 27 saves in the game, he continued to showcasing the exceptional turnaround he’s had since the start of the season. Like the Oilers, he got out to a bumpy start. But also like the Oilers, he’s been incredible of late.

Since November 24th, Skinner boasts an impressive record of 18-2-0, highlighting his consistent and impactful contributions to the team’s success.

Grant Fuhr’s game winning streak broken by Oilers’ Stuart Skinner

His play allowed the team time to get their heads back in the game defensively and morph into the team fans have watched over the past 14 games. Remarkably, outside the Edmonton market, the Oilers’ defensive abilities have gone largely overlooked. They shouldn’t be. With the team conceding two or fewer goals in 12 consecutive games, they’ve become shut down wizards.

And, with Skinner behind them putting up record-breaking performances, the strategy is working.

Sam Gagner Also Set an NHL Record

Not to be ignored, Sam Gagner also set a record on Tuesday. He is the only player in NHL history to be part of two 14-game winning streaks. This season with the Oilers, and back when he was part of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

