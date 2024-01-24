Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches

The Los Angeles Kings find themselves at a potential crossroads with young forward Arthur Kaliyev. Kaliyev has faced recent healthy scratches, and there’s a feeling he’s looking for a change. His unhappiness is raising questions about his future with the team.

Despite a promising start to the season following a robust training camp, Kaliyev’s role has diminished, leading to speculation about his place on the roster. Elliotte Friedman voiced his opinion about Kaliyev’s situation, wondering about the young player’s future with the Kings, especially given his recent absence from the lineup. Darren Dreger noted on Tuesday’s TSN Insider Trading that Kaliyev is potentially looking for a change, but the Kings are not quite ready to pull the trigger on a trade yet. He adds, “Something needs to change, this young guy needs to play.”

Since being a healthy scratch on Jan. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kaliyev has struggled to secure a consistent spot on the roster, missing the last two games. Dreger reports that teams are calling Los Angeles about Kaliyev’s availability and are being told, as of now, he’s not available. The Kings are reluctant to part ways with Kaliyev.

The Kings and Kaliyev Aren’t Moving in a Positive Direction

The mismatch between Kaliyev and Coach Todd McLellan becomes apparent, with the young forward not aligning with McLellan’s system and facing criticism for his energy levels and defensive abilities. The situation raises questions about the Kings’ organizational strategy and their handling of young talent. Kaliyev may be growing impatient and there’s only so much time before the trade deadline for the Kings to make a decision, should they elect to move him this season.

Arthur Kaliyev Kings trade talk

As Kaliyev’s future with the Kings remains uncertain, the looming question becomes: What is the plan for Kaliyev, and how will the Kings address the development concerns in their organization?

