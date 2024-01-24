Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches

The Los Angeles Kings find themselves at a potential crossroads with young forward Arthur Kaliyev. Kaliyev has faced recent healthy scratches, and there’s a feeling he’s looking for a change. His unhappiness is raising questions about his future with the team.
Despite a promising start to the season following a robust training camp, Kaliyev’s role has diminished, leading to speculation about his place on the roster. Elliotte Friedman voiced his opinion about Kaliyev’s situation, wondering about the young player’s future with the Kings, especially given his recent absence from the lineup. Darren Dreger noted on Tuesday’s TSN Insider Trading that Kaliyev is potentially looking for a change, but the Kings are not quite ready to pull the trigger on a trade yet. He adds, “Something needs to change, this young guy needs to play.”
Since being a healthy scratch on Jan. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kaliyev has struggled to secure a consistent spot on the roster, missing the last two games. Dreger reports that teams are calling Los Angeles about Kaliyev’s availability and are being told, as of now, he’s not available. The Kings are reluctant to part ways with Kaliyev.
The Kings and Kaliyev Aren’t Moving in a Positive Direction
The mismatch between Kaliyev and Coach Todd McLellan becomes apparent, with the young forward not aligning with McLellan’s system and facing criticism for his energy levels and defensive abilities. The situation raises questions about the Kings’ organizational strategy and their handling of young talent. Kaliyev may be growing impatient and there’s only so much time before the trade deadline for the Kings to make a decision, should they elect to move him this season.
As Kaliyev’s future with the Kings remains uncertain, the looming question becomes: What is the plan for Kaliyev, and how will the Kings address the development concerns in their organization?
Next: Carter Hart Taking Indefinite Leave from Flyers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 48 mins ago
Teams Dialing Up Oilers for Potential Philip Broberg Swap
Philip Broberg is eager for a chance to play in the NHL and teams...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 hours ago
Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches
LA Kings face turmoil as young forward Arthur Kaliyev seeks changes amidst repeated healthy...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 9 hours ago
Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt Shocked to Hear Name in Trade Rumors
Casey Mittelstadt isn't sure why his name is being floated around in trade rumors...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 10 hours ago
Devils Sign Extension w/ GM Tom Fitzgerald, Adds President Role
The New Jersey Devils secure future with GM Tom Fitzgerald's multi-year extension, now President...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Jack Campbell Finding His Game for Oilers in Bakersfield
Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell is playing well for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Numerous Additional Sources Say Corey Perry Deal to Oilers Done
Multiple sources are now confirming Corey Perry to the Oilers a done deal, announcement...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Reportedly On Verge of Signing Corey Perry
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly on the verge of signing UFA forward Corey Perry....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Prioritize Top-Six Forward at Deadline: 5 Names in Mind
It is being reported that the Vancouver Canucks will prioritize landing a top-six forward...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Missed On a Big-Ticket Defenseman This Season
Before signing William Nylander to a long-term contract, it is being reported that the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
ESPN’s P.K. Subban Blasted For Brutal Take On Oilers’ Recent Success
ESPN analyst and former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban being called out for a brutally...