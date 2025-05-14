Team Confirms, Adam Foote Hired as Canucks Next Head Coach

It appears Adam Foote has won the job as the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Following speculation that it was down to Foote, Manny Malhotra, and Marco Sturm, Malhotra was believed to be the favorite in the early going. Things shifted on Wednesday as reports surfaced that Foote outlasted the other candidates.

Darren Dreger reports, “As others have speculated, Adam Foote will be named Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks.” Minutes later, the Canucks confirmed the news on their social media account, writing: “Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has hired Adam Foote as the 22nd Head Coach in franchise history.”

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has hired Adam Foote as the 22nd Head Coach in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/dJTDh8XoHb — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 14, 2025

Speculation is that Quinn Hughes had a say in the hiring and was an advocate for Foote as the new coach. The Canucks like Foote’s winning pedigree as a player and believe he can usher them through what appears to be some turbulent times ahead. If Hughes is on board, that’s a major obstacle crossed off for the organization, who had to be worried the star defenseman might be thinking about leaving at the end of his contract.

