Scribe Suggests Rangers Land Big Ticket UFA with Lowball Signing

Arthur Staple of The Athletic seems to think that Brock Boeser isn’t worth much more than $6 million per season on a three-year term. Despite being a UFA in an era where the salary cap is starting to rise, the scribe suggested that the New York Rangers offer and sign Boeser to a deal that hints the Vancouver Canucks isn’t worth much on the open market.

He writes in a recent column that the Rangers would have an ideal to-do list. Among the items on it, “Signed unrestricted free agent Brock Boeser to a three-year deal worth $6 million per season.” Other items include:

Traded Kreider to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a pair of third-round picks.

Traded Zibanejad (with 20 percent salary retention) and a second-round pick to Chicago for future considerations.

Signed UFA Adam Gaudette to a three-year deal worth $2.8 million per.

Signed restricted free agent Will Cuylle to a two-year deal worth $2.75 million per.

Signed RFA Matt Rempe to a two-year deal worth $1.25 million per.

Signed RFA Adam Edstrom to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

Why So Low on Boeser?

To be fair, Staple did admit that Boeser doesn’t take this deal under several scenarios. He writes, “You may quibble with the Boeser signing, and there’s no way he’s taking three years, $6 million on the open market if he’s looking for the biggest payday.” However, Staple also argues that it might not be just about money for Boeser.

Could the Rangers sign Brock Boeser to a discounted deal this summer?

He notes that maybe Boeser wants to reunite with J.T. Miller and play for new head coach Mike Sullivan. Boeser would be added to a power play that would minus Kreider and Zibanejad, (remember, Staple has them traded as part of his to-do list) and the opportunity to boost his production might be of value.

The question then becomes what Boeser is prioritizing. Is it making the most money he can on a long-term deal? Or, is it signing in a place where he’s got opportunity, can secure a decent payday, and then hit the open market again at the age of 31? The cap will be much higher at that time, and perhaps the Rangers (or another team) will give him the money he could have gotten before he had a down season.

