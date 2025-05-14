NHL News
Flyers Hiring Rick Tocchet as Their Next Head Coach
The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly hiring Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach. Several sources confirm the deal is almost done.
It looks like Rick Tocchet going to the Philadelphia Flyers is happening. Despite rumors surfacing over the past few days that Tocchet could be headed to the Boston Bruins, or might have been looking at a host of other teams’ vacancies, the Flyers seemed to be the consistent frontrunner. It sounds like that hiring will be made official later today.
Pierre LeBrun reports, “Deal is still not finalized yet but Flyers are zeroing in on hiring Rick Tocchet as head coach. Again, still not quite done yet. But headed in that direction. Could be finalized later today or tomorrow.” Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli also confirmed the news, writing, “Not official yet and still steps to go in the process, but definitely trending as if it will get done in short order.” Elliotte Friedman noted, “Not sure of timing, but it is coming.”
Tocchet left the Vancouver Canucks after a dreadful season full of on and off-ice drama. He was one year removed from winning the Jack Adams award and it was said that he would have his pick among several coaching openings. He has ties to the Flyers organization and he’s somewhat of a legend in Philadephia, where he’ll now be closer to friends and family and take over a team on the rise.
The Flyers fired John Tortorella during the 2024-25 season.
More to come
Next: Canucks Nearing Decision, Set to Hire First-Time Head Coach
More News
-
NHL News/ 25 seconds ago
Flyers Hiring Rick Tocchet as Their Next Head Coach
The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly hiring Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach....
-
NHL News/ 59 minutes ago
Canucks Nearing Decision, Set to Hire First-Time Head Coach
The Vancouver Canucks are nearing a decision on their next head coach and it...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Golden Knights’ Adin Hill Warned Ahead of Game 5 vs Oilers
Adin Hill will need to watch himself in Game 5 as NHL referees are...
-
Dallas Stars/ 23 hours ago
Stars Getting ‘Game-Changer’ Back in Game 4 vs. Jets
Miro Heiskanen will return to the lineup for the Dallas Stars in Game 4,...
-
Featured/ 23 hours ago
Experience vs. Elite Skill: Dissecting the 2025 NHL Free Agent Class
Toronto's Mitch Marner sits atop the 2025 unrestricted free agent class, but what can...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
3 Teams Pursuing Rick Tocchet as He Eyes Surprise Role
Several teams are chasing Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach, but the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
2025-26 Season Could Be Last for Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin might be ready to play out the final years on his current...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ghost of Playoffs Past Haunting Maple Leafs Top Two Players
Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have disappeared in the playoffs again, which is an...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens’ Insider Dives Into Crosby-to-Montreal Speculation
Could Sidney Crosby see the Montreal Canadiens as a top landing spot, were he...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ken Holland Expected to Be Hired as Next GM of Kings
Reports are surfacing that Ken Holland is expected to become new GM for the...