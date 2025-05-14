Flyers Hiring Rick Tocchet as Their Next Head Coach

It looks like Rick Tocchet going to the Philadelphia Flyers is happening. Despite rumors surfacing over the past few days that Tocchet could be headed to the Boston Bruins, or might have been looking at a host of other teams’ vacancies, the Flyers seemed to be the consistent frontrunner. It sounds like that hiring will be made official later today.

Pierre LeBrun reports, “Deal is still not finalized yet but Flyers are zeroing in on hiring Rick Tocchet as head coach. Again, still not quite done yet. But headed in that direction. Could be finalized later today or tomorrow.” Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli also confirmed the news, writing, “Not official yet and still steps to go in the process, but definitely trending as if it will get done in short order.” Elliotte Friedman noted, “Not sure of timing, but it is coming.”

Tocchet Flyers Canucks drama

Tocchet left the Vancouver Canucks after a dreadful season full of on and off-ice drama. He was one year removed from winning the Jack Adams award and it was said that he would have his pick among several coaching openings. He has ties to the Flyers organization and he’s somewhat of a legend in Philadephia, where he’ll now be closer to friends and family and take over a team on the rise.

The Flyers fired John Tortorella during the 2024-25 season.

