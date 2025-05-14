Canucks Nearing Decision, Set to Hire First-Time Head Coach

The Vancouver Canucks are in the final stages of their head coaching search and are expected to name a first-time NHL head coach later this week. According to Elliotte Friedman, it’s not quite 100% locked in, but all signs point to the organization hiring someone with no prior head coaching experience behind an NHL bench in a head role.

The Canucks reportedly narrowed their list down from seven formal candidates, and multiple insiders— including Patrick Johnston, Thomas Drance, and Friedman—confirm that Marco Sturm, Manny Malhotra and Adam Foote have made the final three. It is also being reported that some candidates have already been informed they’re no longer being considered.

Is Malhotra the Favorite for the Canucks Coaching Job?

Malhotra has emerged as a strong contender for the coaching job. He has previous ties to the organization as an assistant coach with both the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Some have pointed out his lack of head coaching experience, but a lot of first-time head coaches have become some of the league’s best.

NHL analyst John Shannon argued, “I’ve talked to a couple former teammates of Manny’s and they can’t say enough about how prepared he is, how focused he is… but that doesn’t help you in the column of ‘NHL head coaching experience’.” That said, TSN’s Craig Button noted that Spencer Carbery (Capitals) and Kris Knoblauch (Oilers) were first-time coaches once too.

“Eventually, you have to pull the trigger,” one source noted. “Manny represents a connection to a time when the Canucks were a progressive, successful franchise. Choosing him now might help set a new tone.”

Manny Malhotra Canucks coach

Foote, a former NHL defenseman with a respected hockey mind, is also being seriously considered. Like Malhotra, he’d be taking on his first NHL head coaching role. Sturm seems to be the long shot of the group, but he’s not been officially ruled out yet.

Captain Quinn Hughes has been involved in discussions with management following Rick Tocchet’s departure, and there’s said to be mutual understanding about the team’s direction moving forward.

Whether it’s Malhotra or Foote, the Canucks took their swing on Tocchet and it didn’t pan out. Now, instead of hiring a well-established guy and paying market value for the name, they are poised to bet on potential and fresh perspective, hoping their next coach, a first-timer, has what it takes.

Next: Golden Knights’ Adin Hill Warned Ahead of Game 5 vs Oilers