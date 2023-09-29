Oilers May Have to Pivot in GM Search After Losing Steve Staios

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a potential managerial dilemma after their possible general manager candidate, Steve Staios, was appointed as the Ottawa Senators’ new President of Hockey Operations. Staios, who had been rumored to be in line for the Oilers’ top position, was officially introduced by the Senators this week.
While the Oilers never publicly stated anything related to the future of Staios within the organization, Ken Holland did recently say that he was still with the team. It wasn’t clear if that was because no announcement was made official or if Edmonton was still hopeful to keep him, but the rumored move became official.
Senators’ owner Michael Andlauer made it clear during the media conference that he’d jokingly told the Oilers some time ago that if he ever owned an NHL team he’d be coming for Staois, but at the time, the Senators weren’t for sale. Things changed and Andlauer wanted his guy. The Oilers and owner Darryl Katz were among his first calls.
With the news, either Ken Holland stays on as GM and President of the Oilers or the team finds a new name to take over. Under the leadership of new CEO Jeff Jackson, that probably won’t be too challenging considering his connections. Still, if Staios was the guy next in line, the Oilers are likely a bit disappointed to have invested so much time into someone who ultimately went where he had history.
While Staios’ departure presents a possible challenge for the Oilers, they have chosen not to rush into a decision. Current general manager Ken Holland is working through the final year of his contract, providing the team with time to carefully consider their options. The Oilers released a statement acknowledging Staios’ resignation from his role as a special advisor, expressing gratitude for his contributions and wishing him success in his new endeavor. They wrote:
“Steve Staios has resigned his position as a special advisor to the Edmonton Oilers hockey operations to pursue another opportunity,” Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said in a statement. “We have accepted Steve’s resignation, thank him for his time with the club and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”
The search for a successor for Holland may not begin until after the season, but you can bet Jackson will have a few names in mind. It will be important for the Oilers to find the right fit for the pivotal role, all while not having it be a distraction as they are contenders for the playoffs and early favorites to compete for the Stanley Cup.
Despite this potential setback, the team is fortunate to have a pool of talented individuals within their hockey operations department. Their commitment to conducting a thorough selection process ensures that the Oilers will make a well-informed decision regarding their next general manager.
The Oilers Have Other Fish to Fry
As the NHL season approaches, the Oilers remain focused on assembling a strong leadership team capable of guiding the franchise to success. The looming changes in the front office could mark a significant chapter for the team, but their immediate goal is to win games and be competitive this season.
As time goes by, the management picture will likely get clearer, especially as strategic planning and careful consideration go into filling whatever role Staios was likely going to assume.
