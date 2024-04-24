Sergei Bobrovsky Makes Possible Save of 2023-24 NHL Playoffs

Sergei Bobrovsky made what is likely going to be the save of the 2023-24 NHL playoffs on Tuesday night. He robbed defenseman Matt Dumba who had a wide-open net and a backhand shot that Bobrovsky stopped as he had his back turned to the play. It was a display of unbelievable skill and certainly some luck. It will be hard to imagine another save during the playoffs this season measuring up.

You can see the save in the tweet from the NHL below as Bobrovsky used his trapper to absolutely stone Dumba who had a yawning cage to shoot at:

What can you say other than it was unbelievable?

The save wasn’t just impressive, it was critical. The Florida Panthers went on to win the game in overtime as Carter Verhage scored to give the Panthers a 3-2 win and a 2-0 series lead. Bobrovsky made several key saves in the game, stopping 21 of 23 shots on net.

Did Bobrovsky Just Put the Nail in the Lightning’s Coffin?

It will be intriguing to see if this is the kind of save that cripples the Tampa Bay Lighting. That was a possible swing moment in the series that could have tied things and put the two teams even heading back to Tampa. Now, the Panthers have the Lightning in trouble, with a goalie that looks almost unbeatable. ESPN analyst P.K. Subban said, “Goalies can win you a series!” This might be one of those situations.

Next: Surprise in Beantown: Maple Leafs Win 3-2 Over Bruins