Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former head coach to be their bench boss again. Ruff, 64, had been the coach of the Sabres on two previous occasions: 1997-98 and from 2012-13.
The Sabres missed the playoffs again, making that 13 straight seasons, and changes were in order. The club fired Don Granato last week after four failed seasons. Ruff brings a familiarity to the organization, as well as a wealth of head coaching experience.
“I am thrilled to welcome Lindy back as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “As I went through the hiring process, it quickly became clear Lindy was the person for the job. He has experience, a proven track record, familiarity with young players, and so much more.”
Adams said the decision wasn’t a nostalgic one. He noted, “I believe wholeheartedly that Lindy can help our team reach their goals and am excited to get to work with him.”
Ruff noted he was excited to return to Buffalo and was grateful for the opportunity. “This is a team ready to take the next step,” he said.
Ruff comes over from the New Jersey Devils where he spent four seasons with the team. He failed to make what was expected to be a contending team competitive for most of the season. He was replaced by Travis Green on March 4, 2024.
Next: Oilers Make Interesting Lineup Choices For Game 1 vs. Kings
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 39 mins ago
Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Flames Reporter Predicts Big On-Ice Reunion Next Season
One reporter for the Calgary Flames suggests he's hearing that a big on-ice reunion...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers and Evander Kane Seemingly Blow a Huge LTIR Opportunity
News of Evander Kane's LTIR injury have stirred up debate as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Florida Panthers/ 8 hours ago
Battle Of Florida: Panthers Take Game 1, Win 3-2 Over Lightning
The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay...
-
Featured/ 20 hours ago
The NHL in Utah: A Match Made in Heaven
The classic winter sport finally comes to the Beehive State, where winter sports run...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar Says He’s Not Bailing on Team
Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has no intention of bailing on the team as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
3 Big Developments Coming Out of Oilers Practice on Sunday
Sunday's practice for the Edmonton Oilers potentially revealed a lot about Game 1 vs....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Connor Bedard Set To Play For Canada At World Championship
Connor Bedard will represent team Canada at the 2024 World Championship. Will he perform...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
3 Oilers Playoff Tone Setters Beyond Evander vs. The Kings
If Evander Kane isn't 100% or can't go versus the Los Angeles Kings, who...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Mark Stone Cleared For Full Contact at Golden Knights’ Practice
Mark Stone was cleared for full practice on Saturday and is trending towards playing...