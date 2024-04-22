Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach

Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former head coach to be their bench boss again. Ruff, 64, had been the coach of the Sabres on two previous occasions: 1997-98 and from 2012-13.

The Sabres missed the playoffs again, making that 13 straight seasons, and changes were in order. The club fired Don Granato last week after four failed seasons. Ruff brings a familiarity to the organization, as well as a wealth of head coaching experience.

A DONE DEAL ⚔️



We have hired Lindy Ruff as our head coach!https://t.co/3OSlX1Z9lt | #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/7FuvvIJzpx — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 22, 2024

“I am thrilled to welcome Lindy back as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “As I went through the hiring process, it quickly became clear Lindy was the person for the job. He has experience, a proven track record, familiarity with young players, and so much more.”

Adams said the decision wasn’t a nostalgic one. He noted, “I believe wholeheartedly that Lindy can help our team reach their goals and am excited to get to work with him.”

Ruff noted he was excited to return to Buffalo and was grateful for the opportunity. “This is a team ready to take the next step,” he said.

Ruff comes over from the New Jersey Devils where he spent four seasons with the team. He failed to make what was expected to be a contending team competitive for most of the season. He was replaced by Travis Green on March 4, 2024.

Next: Oilers Make Interesting Lineup Choices For Game 1 vs. Kings