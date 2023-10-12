Blackhawks Call Out Bruins’ Carlo For Taylor Hall Injury

The Chicago Blackhawks faced a major setback during their matchup against the Boston Bruins when veteran forward Taylor Hall left the game with an apparent injury sustained in the first period. The injury occurred after a hit in the neutral zone from former Bruins teammate Brandon Carlo, leading to immediate concerns about Hall’s condition.
Although Hall briefly returned in the second period to take a shift on the powerplay, he left the ice and headed straight up the tunnel shortly after. Chicago coach Luke Richardson confirmed that Hall is now considered “week-to-week” due to the illegal hit by Carlo, expressing his disapproval of the blindside hit that led to the injury. Richardson said, “I know exactly what it was; I used to do it all the time. But that’s out of the league now.”
In Hall’s absence, veteran Andreas Athanasiou stepped in alongside Bedard and Ryan Donato, highlighting the team’s immediate need to adjust their lineup.
Terrible Timing for the Blackhawks
The timing couldn’t be worse for the Blackhawks, as Hall was expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s offense this season, particularly alongside rookie sensation Connor Bedard. The two combined for Bedard’s first NHL goal in the same game and the Blackhawks had traded for Hall with the intention of pairing him up with the rookie and generational talent.
This injury poses a significant challenge for the Blackhawks, who lack the depth to manage a long-term absence from a top-six winger. Despite not considering themselves serious contenders this season, the team recognizes the importance of providing Bedard with every opportunity to thrive with skilled linemates. Hall was already building chemistry with the first-overall pick.
As the Blackhawks regroup and strategize, fans anxiously await updates on Hall’s condition, hoping it’s not anything too serious.
