In a bid to revitalize their offensive strategy, the Edmonton Oilers made significant changes to their forward lines during Monday’s on-ice practice session. The team opted to split the top line of Connor McDavid, Connor Brown, and Evander Kane, rearranging their star players in an attempt to find a winning combination. Notably, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were reunited, with Kane completing the trio.
These changes came after the Oilers’ slow start to the season, prompting Evander Kane to emphasize the need for more aggressive play and penetration inside the opposition’s defenses. The team’s lack of 5×5 goals in the first two games underscored the urgency for a strategic shift and it appears the team is going back to their top two stars to work them out of a funk.
While it seemed premature to reshuffle the lines so early in the season, the Oilers are desperate to break their slump.
The combination of Draisaitl and McDavid has often been reserved for the power play, when the Oilers are down in a game and need a quick goal, or in the playoffs when down in the series. Pairing them together is not ideal throughout the season because it puts the team’s two most potent offensive weapons on one line and makes the Oilers easier to defend overall.
On the defensive front, the Oilers maintained their existing pairings, with Mattias Ekholm paired with Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse with Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak with Philip Broberg. The team’s hope is that these strategic adjustments will reignite their offense and set them on a winning trajectory as they navigate the challenges of the new season. Oilers fans eagerly await the results of these changes, hoping for a resurgence that will propel the team to success.
What About Brown and McDavid?
The decision to separate Brown and McDavid after just two games raised concerns among fans and analysts. Brown was signed by the Oilers to a cheap, but bonus-heavy contract with the hopes he could reignite the chemistry he had with McDavid during their years with the Erie Otters. If that duo is being abandoned after two games, that’s not a great sign.
However, some speculated that pairing McDavid with Draisaitl might help rebuild the confidence lost in the initial matches. Additionally, the struggles of Kane and Zach Hyman suggested that the changes were aimed at revitalizing their performance and capitalizing on the synergy between McDavid and Draisaitl.
