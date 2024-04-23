The big guns came to play for the Edmonton Oilers on Monday as the team opened up the offense with seven goals versus the Los Angeles Kings to take a 1-0 series lead. Connor McDavid had five assists, Evan Bouchard had four, and Zach Hyman scored his first-ever playoff hat trick in a game where the score was not necessarily reflective of how dominant Edmonton was.
Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique also had big games with Stuart Skinner playing well in goal. The final two goals of the game were fluke plays, one goal bouncing off of Darnell Nurse’s skate, the other a broken stick by Cody Ceci who made the mistake of trying a hand pass without his stick and handed it right to Los Angeles.
Related: Kris Knoblauch Ramped Up for First Oilers Playoff Coaching Run
The Oilers plastered goaltender Cam Talbot with 45 shots, went 3-for-4 on the power play and McDavid danced around the Kings’ defense on the way to the net, making life difficult. LA tried to make a game of it in the second period, cutting the lead in half, but in the third, the Oilers scored on the power play and ran away with it.
Oilers’ Offense Showed Up in Win Over Kings
This was an offensive demonstration by Edmonton. Lots of shots, tons of speed, sound puck movement, and a strong net-front presence took Los Angeles out of the game early. The Kings are going to need to try and find a way to limit Edmonton’s chances if they hope to stand a chance in this series. In a shootout, the Oilers take this easily.
This was the first Game 1 win in a series for the Oilers who have opened the previous two playoffs versus the Kings with a loss.
Mikey Anderson, Adrian Kempe, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings. Game 2 goes Wednesday night.
Next: Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Hyman Scores 3, McDavid 5 Assists as Oilers Beat Kings 7-4 in Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers opened their best-of-seven series with the Kings by winning Game 1...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Kris Knoblauch Ramped Up for First Oilers Playoff Coaching Run
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch makes NHL playoff debut after almost 9 years...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 14 hours ago
Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Flames Reporter Predicts Big On-Ice Reunion Next Season
One reporter for the Calgary Flames suggests he's hearing that a big on-ice reunion...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers and Evander Kane Seemingly Blow a Huge LTIR Opportunity
News of Evander Kane's LTIR injury have stirred up debate as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Florida Panthers/ 21 hours ago
Battle Of Florida: Panthers Take Game 1, Win 3-2 Over Lightning
The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
The NHL in Utah: A Match Made in Heaven
The classic winter sport finally comes to the Beehive State, where winter sports run...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar Says He’s Not Bailing on Team
Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has no intention of bailing on the team as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
3 Big Developments Coming Out of Oilers Practice on Sunday
Sunday's practice for the Edmonton Oilers potentially revealed a lot about Game 1 vs....
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Connor Bedard Set To Play For Canada At World Championship
Connor Bedard will represent team Canada at the 2024 World Championship. Will he perform...