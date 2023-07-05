The future of Filip Zadina with the Detroit Red Wings appears uncertain as reports suggest that the team is contemplating terminating his contract. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed the possibility in an article for Sportsnet, stating that Zadina is willing to walk away from his contract and refuse to report to the AHL, which would constitute a contract violation. Should this occur, the Red Wings would have the authority to terminate the deal, making Zadina a free agent.

Will Filip Zadina's contract be terminated? https://t.co/3RLoW5jA5t — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2023

Zadina, owed $4.56 million in salary over the next two seasons, expressed his intentions not to contest the termination, according to sources. He had requested a trade before the draft, leading the Red Wings to place him on waivers, where he went unclaimed by other teams. General Manager Steve Yzerman highlighted salary as the primary issue, explaining that Zadina’s contract might hinder his desired opportunity in another organization.

Yzerman expressed his disappointment at the situation, emphasizing his belief in Zadina’s growth potential when signing him to a three-year contract last year. However, terminating the contract has emerged as a potential solution, albeit one that caught many by surprise.

Will Zadina Wind Up Playing Elsewhere?

Zadina, the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 28 goals in 190 NHL games thus far. The Red Wings have the option to place him on waivers once again on Thursday at noon ET, as they navigate the complexities surrounding his future with the team.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the Red Wings will proceed with terminating Zadina’s contract or explore alternative avenues to resolve the matter. The coming days will provide further clarity on the next steps for both Zadina and the Detroit Red Wings organization. Where he winds up if his contract is terminated is anyone’s guess, but there will likely be teams willing to take a flyer on him, especially if he’s open to a lower-cost deal.

