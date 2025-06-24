Uh Oh Leafs: Insider Hints Marchand Working “Wink, Wink” Deal with Panthers

While Brad Marchand first appeared to be more of a short-term rental, there’s speculation the Florida Panthers could explore a longer-term agreement to get him inked to a new deal and keep enough cap flexibility to make a run at both Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun called it a “wink, wink” deal, and outlined how it might break down before July 1 if it materializes.

With the Panthers eyeing another Stanley Cup Final run, Marchand’s gritty style and postseason pedigree could be a perfect fit. They don’t want to lose him based on how incredible he was in the Final. However, he’s likely to get offers from other teams that could reach as high as $8 million for three or four years. The Panthers can’t do that.

What they can do is try to spread that same $24 million out over several seasons. Seeing as he’ll likely sign more than a one-year deal, the Panthers can’t work bonuses into his extension. But, they could potentially position for an extension to expire beyond 2030, with no real expectation he’ll play to the end of it.

Brad Marchand and Panthers on long-term extension theory

LeBrun tossed out the idea of a deal that stretches several years, similar to others signed by aging veterans. Though Marchand is already 37, a longer contract with a lower average annual value (AAV) could be used to reduce the immediate salary cap impact. Keeping in mind the tax incentives, what if Marchand signs a five-year deal at $4.75 million? That’s just under the $24 million he’d made elsewhere, but he stays in Florida, and he keeps more of the money. He’d be 42 when his contract expires. While it’s unlikely he plays until 42, it’s entirely plausible. Corey Perry is about to sign a new deal, taking him to the age of 41.

Such a “wink-wink” deal could benefit both sides: the Panthers get a playoff-tested leader, and Marchand lands one more big contract as his career winds down.

