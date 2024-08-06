Oilers’ GM: “Nothing Negative” to Report in Draisaitl Negotiations

Speaking with NHL.com’s Derek Van Diest on Monday, new Edmonton Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman said he and the Oilers have started talks with Leon Draisaitl. This is good news as recent reports suggested the two sides hadn’t actually sat down to begin negotiations. That said, there is nothing imminent to report.

A deal may be announced at any time, but there doesn’t seem to be a huge rush and it could be weeks before something is finalized.

Leon Draisaitl Oilers extension

‘”I had a good conversation (with Liut), and we’re starting things off, and the timing on that will be what it will be,” Bowman said. He added, “I don’t have an update of where it’s going to be or the timing on that, but there is nothing negative to report, certainly.”‘

Draisaitl is due a big raise and speculation is that he’s looking for an eight-year deal in the range of $13-$13.5 million per season. The Oilers want to keep him and Bowman has said his plan is to make Draisaitl an Oiler for life, but there is the team’s overall salary cap to consider and making sure that the Oilers have room for deals with Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard, as well as icing a solid group around these stars.

“Leon is a super-talented player, a huge part of what we’re doing, and he has been and will be for some time, and that hasn’t changed at all,” he said. “I think it’s really hard to find stars in the NHL, so when you have them, the goal is to keep them.”

Draisaitl Worth the Investment for Edmonton

Draisaitl has been a force for the Oilers since signing his last long-term deal. He’s been a 100-plus point player on multiple occasions and picked up his play in the postseason every year, even when not fully healthy. He scored 10 goals and 31 points in 25 games during the Oilers 2023-24 run to the Stanley Cup Final, following an impressive 13 goals in 12 postseason games the previous year.

With 850 points (17th among active players) in 719 regular-season games and 108 points in 74 playoff contests, Draisaitl’s impact is undeniable.

Next: What Remain the Oilers’ Essential Offseason Needs?