Stutzle on Senators’ Great Start: “We Feel We Can Beat Anybody”

The Ottawa Senators are off to an impressive start this season. After four games, the Sens have a record of 3-1 and are showing a level of confidence that makes them believe they can compete with anyone in the league. After a big win over the Washington Capitals last night (by a score of 6-1), Senators forward Tim Stutzle shared his thoughts on the team’s performance and their unwavering self-assurance, regardless of the opponent.

Stutzle on the Senators’ Winning Mentality

In a post-game interview with Kyle Bukauskas seen in the video above, Stutzle revealed the Senators’ current mindset. He stated, “Right now, we just have this feeling that we can beat anyone if we play our game. Everybody expects to win, and I think that’s how it should be. It’s awesome to see the confidence we have right now, and everybody’s chipping in every line. It’s fun to watch.”

This newfound belief in their abilities has the Senators looking (and better yet feeling) like a formidable team. Having beaten the Tampa Bay Lightning as well as the Capitals, they are showing that they are capable of taking on the league’s top contenders – and winning.

Stutzle on the Return of a Teammate

During the interview, Stutzle and Bukauskas discussed the heartwarming moment when Stutzle saw his teammate, Josh Norris, return to the ice. Norris had faced his share of challenges, with an injury sidelining him for a significant amount of time. Stutzle shared his happiness and excitement about Norris’s return, emphasizing the hard work and determination that Norris had undertaken to lead to this moment.

“It’s been 240 days,” Stutzle mentioned. In that comment, he highlighted Norris’ long road to recovery. “He was hoping to be ready for the home opener, but in the end, I think you can just tell he’s excited. He always has a smile on his face, and I’m really, really happy for him.”

The Senators clearly get along, which is something that I’ve seen earlier throughout the season. The camaraderie and support among the Senators’ players are evident, and they seem to be supporting and drawing strength from each other’s successes.

Stutzle on Brady Tkachuk’s Impressive Performance

The interview also touched upon Brady Tkachuk’s standout performance. Tkachuk scored two goals in the game against the Capitals. Stutzle echoed the sentiments of the team by praising Tkachuk’s work ethic and the improvements he’s made.

Brady Tkachuk NHL Senators

As Stutzle noted, “I think he looks even better than last year for a stretch of the games he played and the year before, so it’s really impressive to see.”

With Tkachuk’s confident play, the Senators are a more formidable team.

The Senators’ Bottom Line

The Senators’ early-season success seems to transcend winning games. It’s also about the confidence that is permeating the team. As Stutzle’s words suggest, the Senators approach each game with the belief that they can beat anyone.

With the return of injured players and outstanding performances, the Senators are on an exciting path forward, and fans can look forward to more thrilling moments in the games to come.

Can the Senators make the postseason in 2023-24? Most hockey analysts I’ve heard talk believe they cannot. Just don’t tell the Senators’ players that.

