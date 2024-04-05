Transforming the Defense of the Maple Leafs

After the trade deadline, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense has become bigger, more physical, and more intimidating. The additions of Simon Benoit (who came during the offseason), Ilya Lyubushkin, and Joel Edmundson (who came at the trade deadline) have reshaped the team’s approach to defense, particularly as it prepares for the playoffs.

Will Benoit, Lyubushkin, and Edmundson Make a Difference During the Playoffs?

Benoit, Lyubushkin, and Edmundson are some of the most physical defensemen in the NHL. Their imposing stature and aggressive style of play have added a layer of toughness to the Maple Leafs defense. The question is whether the three of them will make a difference to Maple Leafs’ success during the postseason.

Will the presence of these defensemen on the ice reshape how opponents will play? Will it make a difference if other teams now contend with a relentless physical presence?

Ilya Lyubushkin, when he was with the Sabres.

During the playoffs, big, strong defensemen are crucial. In postseason hockey, where every play is magnified, having defensemen who can clear the crease, win battles along the boards, and deliver bone-crushing hits can be a game-changer. These three new defensemen are good at creating space for their teammates, disrupting opponents’ offensive flow, and imposing their will on the game. Moreover, their defensive reliability is paramount in playoff hockey.

Why Do Physical Defensemen Matter During the Postseason?

Big defensemen with strong defensive fundamentals shine in tightly contested games where every goal matters. They excel in blocking shots, breaking up plays, and protecting the goaltender. They also provide a sturdy backbone for the team’s defensive efforts.

Physical defensemen are a force opponents must engage repeatedly in front of the net. Their size and strength during power plays and scrambles allow them to establish position, clear out opposing forwards, and prevent second-chance opportunities. Their ability to control the front of the net is crucial in denying opponents prime scoring chances and preserving leads in tight games.

Beyond their on-ice contributions, the mere presence of these big, physical defensemen sends a message to opponents: this is a team that means business. Their physicality and intimidation factor can also create a psychological edge, instilling uncertainty in the minds of opposing players. Are they soon going to be smashed?

Can These 3 Defencemen Make a Difference This Postseason?

As the Maple Leafs prepare for the playoffs, the addition of Benoit, Lyubushkin, and Edmundson has redefined their defense. Now the question is: so what? Will it make a difference? If physicality is a deal; this might be the best defense the Maple Leafs have as they enter the postseason.

One thing is certain: this group is a bigger, more bruising group of defensemen than the recently iced team. With their size, physicality, and ability to pound the opposition, these defensemen are ready to make a difference and propel the team to postseason success.

