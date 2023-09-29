Steady Mats Zuccarello Secures 2-Yr Extension with Minnesota Wild

Exciting news for Minnesota Wild fans as veteran forward Mats Zuccarello has signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension, ensuring he remains with the team through the 2025-26 season. The deal, effective from the 2024-25 season, comes while Zuccarello still has a year left on his current contract with a cap hit of $6 million.

Despite being 36 years old, Zuccarello has displayed exceptional performance, registering 22 goals and 45 assists for a total of 67 points in 78 games during the 2022-23 season. Not only has he consistently delivered on the scoreboard, but he has also been a vital presence on the ice, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game and receiving just 28 penalty minutes.

Since joining the Wild in 2019, Zuccarello has become a cornerstone player, leading the team in assists (146) and power-play assists (48). He ranks second in points (218) and power-play points (70), third in goals (72) and power-play goals (22), and is tied for fourth in games played (255).

Wild owner Craig Leipold emphasized the significance of extending Zuccarello, highlighting the chemistry he shares with fellow player Kaprizov, emphasizing the importance of keeping such influential partnerships intact.

General manager Bill Guerin expressed his satisfaction with the deal, stating that it quickly came together within a week of initiating talks. Guerin emphasized that this extension not only strengthens the team due to Zuccarello’s pivotal role but also allows crucial time for the Wild’s top prospects to develop. Despite Zuccarello’s age, Guerin affirmed his belief that the veteran forward still has much to offer, indicating the team’s confidence in his abilities and leadership.

Zuccarello Is Where He Wants to Be

This contract extension not only ensures stability for Zuccarello but also secures an essential asset for the Wild, fortifying their roster and enhancing their prospects for upcoming seasons. With Zuccarello’s proven track record and unwavering dedication, the Minnesota Wild can look forward to continued success on the ice.

He hinted a few days ago that the extension was coming, so the news of a new deal to end the week isn’t all that surprising.

