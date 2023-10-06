Wild’s Jared Spurgeon Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury

Minnesota Wild fans are anxiously awaiting news on the condition of their captain, Jared Spurgeon. After he took a hard hit during Thursday night’s preseason game, it sounds like he’ll miss some time. Consequently, if he’s out of action for any extended period, that’s clearly not good news for the Wild.

#mnwild still in evaluation mode today with captain Jared Spurgeon but sounds like he's going to miss a few weeks. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 6, 2023

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Spurgeon is currently under evaluation. That said, it appears likely that he will be out of action for several weeks. Head coach Dean Evason expressed concern about Spurgeon’s injury, stating, “It’s not positive, but we’ll get a better evaluation tomorrow.” The uncertainty surrounding Spurgeon’s availability for the upcoming opening night has left Wild fans on edge.

Spurgeon’s absence could have a significant impact on the team. A vital part of the Wild, he’s served as their captain for the past three seasons. He consistently contributes as a double-digit goal-scorer, capable of 40-point seasons. While he may not be the most prominent player or the top scorer, he is a resilient and skilled defenseman. Moreover, he relishes contributing to the offense whenever possible.

Who Will Replace Spurgeon in the Lineup?

If Spurgeon is sidelined, veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski is expected to step in as their seventh defenseman. Not an ideal situation, the team and its supporters will be closely monitoring Spurgeon’s recovery. Obviously, all are hoping for a speedy return to the ice for their influential captain.

