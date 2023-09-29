The Zegras Problem: A Trade of Offer Sheet a Worry in Anaheim?

The Anaheim Ducks find themselves in a precarious situation as contract negotiations with their star players, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, have hit a snag. Despite ample salary-cap space, the Ducks seem to be playing hardball, raising concerns about the extensions bleeding into the 2023-24 regular season. This delay has inevitably sparked trade talks, especially concerning Zegras, known for his candid expressions and emotional nature.

The longer this standoff persists, the more likely trade rumors will circulate, particularly for Zegras. His eligibility to sign an offer sheet adds an intriguing layer to the situation, even though such occurrences are rare in the NHL. To execute an offer sheet, a team needs both salary-cap space and draft picks, making the probability even lower. Additionally, the Ducks possess the capability to match any offer due to their considerable cap space, requiring any potential offer to be significantly above market value.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz pinpointed four NHL teams where Zegras might find a potential home through an offer sheet: the Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres, dealing with other contractual priorities, should probably be excluded — although the hosts from Spittin’ Chiclets got into a fun argument about a trade proposal between the two teams –, leaving the Predators, Blackhawks, and Blue Jackets as contenders.

Trevor Zegras Anaheim Ducks

In Chicago, despite having room for Zegras, concerns arise about overshadowing the emerging star, Connor Bedard. Chicago moved veteran names like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to center the rebuild around the generational superstar. Introducing Zegras might risk overwhelming the team dynamics, making it a delicate choice for the Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, the situation in Columbus is tense, with general manager Jarmo Kekalainen under scrutiny. After removing Mike Babcock as coach, Kekalainen is walking on thin ice. Opting for an offer sheet on Zegras could either secure his position or hasten his departure, a gamble he might be reluctant to take given the stakes.

Could The Predators Be a Fit?

The Predators emerge as a compelling option. With draft-pick capital, salary-cap space, and a new general manager in Barry Trotz emphasizing highly skilled players, Nashville aligns with Zegras’ profile. Moreover, the team has diligently shed salary over the past year, amassing future assets and positioning themselves favorably for significant cap space in the coming years.

Would you trade Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale for Rasmus Dahlin??



📺: https://t.co/SnLjwpW1Ya pic.twitter.com/V3LOpoBvV6 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 26, 2023

Trotz has made some bold moves as a first-time GM. Would it really be that strange to see him make one more?

As the contract drama unfolds, the Ducks face mounting pressure. It’s likely a deal gets done between the two sides, but there’s also a feeling that something else is going on here that doesn’t bode well for how things will ultimately unfold between the player and the team. The looming threat of offer sheets and potential trades intensifies the uncertainty, leaving fans and analysts eagerly awaiting the resolution. The decision, be it an extension or a new team, will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the future of not only Zegras but also the teams vying for his signature.

Next: Conor Timmins Creating Roster Dilemma for Maple Leafs