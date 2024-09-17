Canucks’ Dakota Joshua to Miss Start of Camp After Tumor Scare

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that forward Dakota Joshua will miss the start of training camp as he recovers from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Joshua, 28, revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer over the summer and opted to share his experience to encourage other men to be proactive about their health.
He said in his statement:
“Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach. I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer.”
Joshua underwent surgery to remove the tumor, which will sideline him for the beginning of training camp. In his statement, Joshua expressed his gratitude for the support he has received, while also requesting privacy as he continues his recovery.
Joshua signed a four-year, $13 million contract extension with the Canucks this past summer after a breakout 2023-24 season. In 63 games, he notched a career-high 18 goals and added 14 assists, becoming a key player for Vancouver.
The Canucks will provide updates on his condition as he progresses in his recovery, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ice. We send out our best wishes to Joshua as he focuses on his health.
His social media post was flooded with well wishes and hopes of a speedy recovery. That he believes he’ll be back sometime before the start of the regular season is great news.
