St. Louis Blues Sign Veteran Defenseman Ryan Suter to 1-Yr Deal

The St. Louis Blues have bolstered their blue line by signing veteran defenseman Ryan Suter to a one-year contract. The deal is worth a base salary of $775,000 and includes up to an additional $2.225 million in performance bonuses, providing the Blues with a mix of experience and potential upside.

Suter, 39, joins the Blues after spending the last three seasons with the Dallas Stars. During the 2023-24 season, he played in all 82 regular-season games, scoring two goals and adding 15 assists for a total of 17 points. He averaged nearly 19 minutes of ice time per game, playing a crucial role in helping the Stars secure the Central Division title. In the playoffs, Suter contributed one goal and three assists in 19 games as Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive year.

With this signing, Suter will be paid by three of the eight Central Division teams next season: St. Louis, Dallas (due to a buyout), and Minnesota (also due to a buyout).

Suter Signing Brings A Wealth of Experience to the Blues

Throughout his illustrious career, Suter has accumulated 681 points (105 goals, 576 assists) in 1,444 regular-season games and 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 133 playoff appearances. A three-time NHL All-Star and 2013 First Team All-Star, Suter’s prime years were marked by his ability to control play in the defensive zone and contribute offensively.

His prime years are certainly behind him and his offensive production and defensive prowess have declined. Despite this, Suter could be a valuable asset for the Blues, offering key minutes and experience in the right situations.

Suter’s signing brings the Blues to 51/50 contracts and eight defensemen currently listed on the NHL roster. It’s likely another move is coming.

