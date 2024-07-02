Blues Make Two Trades: Add Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa

The St. Louis Blues have made two moves on the second day of NHL free agency, acquiring forward Mathieu Joseph from the Ottawa Senators and center Radek Faksa from the Dallas Stars. The deals were meant to add depth to their forward core, particularly in the bottom six.
Joseph, 27, brings a defense-first approach to the Blues’ middle-six forward group. Last season, he played in 72 regular-season games for the Senators, recording 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) and 51 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round (No. 120 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Joseph has built a reputation as a reliable penalty killer.
Despite a challenging offensive season, the Blues hope Joseph can rebound to his typical third-line form. Joseph is under contract for two more years with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.95 million. As part of the trade, the Blues also received a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Ottawa.
Faksa, 30, joins the Blues after spending his entire nine-year NHL career with the Dallas Stars. Last season, Faksa played 74 regular-season games, contributing 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. He also added a goal in eight playoff appearances.
Originally drafted by the Stars in the first round (No. 13 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Faksa is known for his defensive capabilities as a fourth-line center. The Blues acquired Faksa in what appears to be a cap dump move from Dallas, enhancing their defensive depth.
Trades Help Shore Up The Blues’ Bottom Six Group
The addition of Joseph and Faksa bolsters the Blues’ forward lineup with a focus on defensive reliability and penalty killing. These trades might not seem like huge transactions, but they address specific needs ahead of the upcoming season.
By acquiring these two players, the Blues have not only added depth to their lineup but have also positioned themselves strategically for future flexibility with the additional draft pick.
