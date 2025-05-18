Mark Scheifele Shows Incredible Courage in Emotional Loss to Stars

Just hours after learning of his father’s unexpected passing, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele delivered one of the most courageous performances of his career. Scoring a goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars, the Jets are now eliminated from the postseason, but for Scheifele, he’ll have much more important matters on his mind.

Scheifele’s father, Brad, died suddenly, just before Game 6 of the Jets’ second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars. Despite the devastating news, Scheifele decided to play—and not only played, but opened the scoring in what became a deeply emotional and unforgettable night.

“He’s an absolute warrior,” Jets captain Adam Lowry said after the game. “You want to give him the strength. You want to get that kill so bad, we just couldn’t do it.”

Scheifele’s goal gave Winnipeg an early lead and served as a powerful tribute to his father. Unfortunately,, in the final seconds of the third period, Scheifele was forced to take a tripping penalty to stop a breakaway. He began overtime in the box, as Thomas Harley scored just 1:33 into the extra time.

Everyone Showed Their Love to Scheifele After the Game 6 Loss

Teammates surrounded him after the game, and the entire Jets roster waited as he completed the post-series handshake line before walking with him together up the tunnel. The Stars players all took time to talk with Scheifele, some of whom had literally fought against him just a game earlier. It was an unforgettable moment that shows the level of respect NHL players have for one another, and how uniquely odd and amazing the sport is.

Jets forward, Mark Scheifele, lost his father just before Game 6

“I’m so proud of him,” said head coach Scott Arniel. “His dad would be so proud of him.”

The moment resonated far beyond the ice. Fans, players, and analysts were taken aback and inspired by the courage of Scheifele’s decision to play through unimaginable grief. “To not only show up but also make an impact after that life event… it’s insane to even think about,” one fan wrote. “He’s a gamer and nobody can ever question that.”

Fans Rally in Support, Raise Over $30,000 for Charity

In the days following Scheifele’s courageous performance, Dallas Stars fans launched a heartwarming fundraising campaign on Reddit to honor his father’s memory. Encouraging donations of $55—matching Scheifele’s jersey number. Also, Jets fans have raised more than $30,000 for the True North Youth Foundation and KidSport Canada.

These charities are close to Scheifele’s heart and support youth in Manitoba through access to sports and mental wellness programs.

Our thoughts are with Mark Scheifele and his family during this difficult time. The playoffs are a battle, but for Scheifele, as he steps away from the game to deal with losing his father, his battles are only beginning.

Next: Scribe Suggests Rangers Land Big Ticket UFA with Lowball Signing