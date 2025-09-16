Edmonton Oilers
Skinner’s Body Transformation a Big Talking Point at Oilers Camp
Everyone is talking about Stuart Skinner’s transformation as he prepares for the Oilers’ 2025-26 season with new agility and focus.
Stuart Skinner is entering the 2025-26 season looking almost unrecognizable, as Oilers fans are hoping he has the kind of season that gives everyone confidence he’s the guy. After a summer of speculation about Edmonton’s goaltending, the team decided to stick with Skinner and Calvin Pickard, while bringing in new goalie coach Peter Aubry.
Fans and analysts had doubts that this was the right move.
However, comments are being made as players return to camp and signs are starting to show that things could be different this season.
Bob Stauffer, speaking on 880 CHED, noted that Skinner appears quicker, more agile, and noticeably leaner. He explained:
“Far be it for a guy who hasn’t been under 200 lbs since 1987 to be judging another dude on his body composition, but Stuart Skinner looks completely different. He looks quicker, he looks more agile and, frankly, physically, when you see him up close, it’s obvious he’s dropped some weight.”
GM Stan Bowman confirmed Skinner intentionally trimmed down. He commented to the goaltender that he looked slimmer, and Skinner responded, ‘Yeah, I wanted to try something different, be a little bit lighter this year, and I feel great.’
Skinner wanted to feel lighter and more mobile. The GM added that the relationship with the new goalie coach has gotten off to a great start. “They’ve spent a lot of time talking about his game and it’s like a fresh approach to the season,” Bowman said. He also noted, “I think when you add it all up, there are a lot of reasons for excitement coming into the season to see Stu.”
The 25-year-old netminder has set personal goals as well, including making Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics and returning to the Stanley Cup Final.
Until the body changes produce better results on the ice, fans will remain skeptical. However, if improved agility and sharpness on the ice start to show themselves, it will be clear that maybe Skinner is the guy, after all.
Next: Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 minutes ago
No Green Light: McDavid Contract Update Sparks New Concern
Get the latest Oilers McDavid update on his contract status as the season begins...
-
New York Islanders/ 2 hours ago
Interesting Trend Taking Place with Islanders This Season
With Lou Lamoriello gone, Islanders beards are making a statement. Learn how players are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Prospect Spotlight: Viljami Marjala to Watch in 2025-26
Meet Viljami Marjala of the Oilers, a promising prospect with a remarkable start. Learn...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Speculation Swirls on Possible Controversial Leafs Roster Addition
Dillon Dubé may be on the Dube Maple Leafs' radar as they explore options...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO
The Edmonton Oilers are heading into their 2025-26 training camp without plans to invite...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Sidney Crosby Sets the Record Straight on His Future in Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby squashed a rumor he's thinking about a trade from the Penguins, and...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Big Star Could Shake Loose From Rangers If NY Chases Kaprizov
Could the Rangers land Kaprizov without losing Panarin? Discover the latest insights on this...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres’ Georgiev Signing Raises Questions About Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s Health
Uncover the details surrounding Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen health and how it is affecting the Sabres'...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Look to Fill Zach Hyman’s Void as Season Approaches
With Zach Hyman's injury, examine possible Hyman replacements for the Oilers as they prepare...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Alex Tuch Extension Talks Hit a Snag as Sabres Prepare for Camp
Get the latest updates on the Alex Tuch Sabres extension talks and discover why...
Soothsayer
September 16, 2025 at 10:57 am
I’ve said over and over….the Oiler’s goaltending will only be as good as their commitment to playing defense.