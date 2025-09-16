Skinner’s Body Transformation a Big Talking Point at Oilers Camp

Stuart Skinner is entering the 2025-26 season looking almost unrecognizable, as Oilers fans are hoping he has the kind of season that gives everyone confidence he’s the guy. After a summer of speculation about Edmonton’s goaltending, the team decided to stick with Skinner and Calvin Pickard, while bringing in new goalie coach Peter Aubry.

Fans and analysts had doubts that this was the right move.

However, comments are being made as players return to camp and signs are starting to show that things could be different this season.

Stuart Skinner Oilers 2025 camp

Bob Stauffer, speaking on 880 CHED, noted that Skinner appears quicker, more agile, and noticeably leaner. He explained:

“Far be it for a guy who hasn’t been under 200 lbs since 1987 to be judging another dude on his body composition, but Stuart Skinner looks completely different. He looks quicker, he looks more agile and, frankly, physically, when you see him up close, it’s obvious he’s dropped some weight.”

GM Stan Bowman confirmed Skinner intentionally trimmed down. He commented to the goaltender that he looked slimmer, and Skinner responded, ‘Yeah, I wanted to try something different, be a little bit lighter this year, and I feel great.’

Skinner wanted to feel lighter and more mobile. The GM added that the relationship with the new goalie coach has gotten off to a great start. “They’ve spent a lot of time talking about his game and it’s like a fresh approach to the season,” Bowman said. He also noted, “I think when you add it all up, there are a lot of reasons for excitement coming into the season to see Stu.”

The 25-year-old netminder has set personal goals as well, including making Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics and returning to the Stanley Cup Final.

Until the body changes produce better results on the ice, fans will remain skeptical. However, if improved agility and sharpness on the ice start to show themselves, it will be clear that maybe Skinner is the guy, after all.

