Edmonton Oilers
Oilers’ Draisaitl Offers 5-Word Sound Bite on McDavid Contract Drama
Leon Draisaitl comments on the Connor McDavid contract situation, emphasizing his friend’s future and desire to win together.
One year removed from signing his own eight-year, $112-million extension, Leon Draisaitl is once again answering contract-related questions — only this time it’s not about his own contract. Draisaitl was back on the ice for informal skates and was asked about Connor McDavid.
Speaking on Thursday, the media wanted to know what he thinks of all the talk surrounding his good friend. Draisaitl was diplomatic when asked about his captain’s future. He said it’s not really for him to comment on, but he did provide a bit of a sound bite.
“Of course, I want him here as long as possible. I want to win with him,” Draisaitl said. “It’s about him and his family, and they’re going to make their decision based on what’s best for them. I know he loves it here, I know he feels at home here, but there’s a lot of things that play into a decision like that. So hopefully something gets reported soon.”
Players Are Already Being Bothered with McDavid Questions
McDavid became eligible to sign an extension on July 1, with his current eight-year, $100-million deal set to expire at the end of this season. The lack of progress has fueled speculation across the league, though McDavid said last week at Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp that he has “every intention to win in Edmonton.” He’s taking his time, but he didn’t want it to be a distraction.
Of course, it took no time at all for the media to start asking other players on the Oilers about their captain. Draisaitl was not surprisingly among the first to be prodded for his opinion. He gave the media a little of what they wanted, but there will come a time when he’ll stop answering questions. Other Oilers are likely to do the same.
For now, Draisaitl and the Oilers are keeping the focus on the season ahead. “It starts from zero,” he said. “Every team is different, and you’ve got to build it again.”
Next: Will the Oilers Be Battling the Flyers for a Goaltending Solution?
