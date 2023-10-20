Oilers Make Puzzling Move Ahead of Game vs. Jets

In a bit of a twist, the Edmonton Oilers raised eyebrows among their fanbase by unveiling unconventional line combinations during Friday’s practice session. The decision to demote Dylan Holloway — an emerging talent and one of the few players showing consistent energy in some otherwise flat games by the team — to the fourth line and promote Mattias Janmark to the second line was seen as a headscratcher. The move has sparked immediate discontent among Oilers supporters.

The @EdmontonOilers today at the DCA:



Hyman-McDavid-Draisaitl

Janmark-RNH-Foegele

Kane-McLeod-Brown

Erne-Holloway-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais/Broberg



Skinner

Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 20, 2023

Holloway, although yet to score a goal this season, has showcased his speed, skill, and tenacity, proving to be one of the team’s most effective play drivers. He’s not getting a lot of minutes, but what he’s doing with the playing time he is receiving has been noticed by fans. “When you’re not playing a top-line role, you have to try and have an impact every shift,” he noted. Despite his lack of goals, his ability to create opportunities has not gone unnoticed.

The reshuffled lineup now reads as follows:

The first line consisten of Zach Hyman with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The second line was Mattias Janmark, Ryan Nugent Hopkins, and Warren Foegele. The third line featured Evander Kane with Ryan McLeod and Connor Brown. Holloway was on the fourth line with Adam Erne and Derek Ryan. Most troubling is the fact the fourth line has average around 5-9 minutes per game.

Why Demote Holloway?

The move to place Holloway on the fourth line has baffled fans, particularly considering his consistent contributions and hard work ethic, which have been on par with veteran players. Some fans argue that Holloway’s potential could be better realized if he were paired with star players like Draisaitl, McDavid, or Nugent-Hopkins, allowing him to convert his opportunities into goals.

Fans are left questioning the rationale behind the recent lineup changes. The unexpected placement of Holloway on the fourth line and Janmark’s promotion have left the Oilers faithful craving answers, as they anxiously await the team’s upcoming performances to see if these decisions will yield the desired results on the ice.

