As Sidney Crosby enters the final season of his 12-year, $104.4M contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, fans eagerly await news on a potential extension. Eligible to sign a new deal as of July 1, 2024, many figured Crosby would have signed by now. However, the superstar has yet to commit to a new deal, all despite reports suggesting that the Penguins have presented him with multiple contract offers.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Crosby is still contemplating whether to commit to the Penguins for the next few years.
Friedman emphasized that Crosby’s hesitation isn’t about maximizing his earnings or whether he wants to play for a time besides the Penguins. The NHL insider noted it’s about the direction of the team.
Pittsburgh is undergoing a retool, and Crosby is weighing whether he wants to spend the final years of his career on a team that may struggle to compete for the playoffs. Friedman explained, “Crosby is a guy who takes his time with decisions… He’s not being pressured by the Penguins, and they’ve given him multiple term offers to consider.”
What Will Crosby Do: Stay With or Leave the Penguins?
While this is taking longer than most would have hoped, Friedman believes Crosby will remain with the Penguins. For Crosby, there’s no rush. He’s not going to be swayed by any pressure to commit and he might want to see how the team fares as the season gets going.
Some, like TSN’s Travis Yost, suggest that if the Penguins aren’t contending, Crosby could be traded at the deadline before re-signing with Pittsburgh next summer. The idea of it seems ludicrous, but stranger things have happened and franchise players have been leaving their teams in recent seasons. With the Penguins just missing the playoffs last season, Crosby’s decision will be crucial for their hopes of returning to contention.
