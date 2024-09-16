Penguins Re-Sign Sidney Crosby to 2-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Sidney Crosby to a two-year contract extension. The team confirmed the news on Monday morning, inking their captain to a new deal with an annual average salary of $8.7 million per season.

As per Puck Pedia, year 1 is a $780K base and includes a $9 million signing bonus. Year 2 $1.09 million base & $6.53M million signing bonus. The deal includes a no-move clause.

THE CAPTAIN IS COMMITTED.



The Penguins have re-signed Sidney Crosby to a two-year contract extension, running through the 2026.27 season and carrying an average annual value of $8.7 million.



Details: https://t.co/13N1vhbR2S pic.twitter.com/zgLb01EpgY — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 16, 2024

Not only is the deal team-friendly, but it’s short-term, which helps the Penguins as they navigate a rebuild and keep their options open. Crosby continues to play at an elite level and his contract will help the team through a tough transitional period. It will be 19 seasons that he’s played in the NHL with a cap hit of $8.7 million.

There were reports this week that he wasn’t interested in a long-term deal because he didn’t want to handcuff the team should his play decline.

Crosby Was a Critical Piece of Business for the Penguins To Get Done

GM and President Kyle Dubas said of the extension, “There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization.” He added:

“Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career.”

Sidney Crosby Penguins extension official

Crosby will enter his franchise-record 20th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and 18th as captain. Crosby holds several franchise records, including games played (1,272), even-strength goals (416), even-strength points (1,025), and game-winning goals (90).

As one of the greatest players in Penguins history, that this piece of news is done for the team is huge heading into the 2024-25 season.

Next: Trusted Source Says Oilers Eyeing Trade for Top-Four Defenseman