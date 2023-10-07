Sidney Crosby Drops the Gloves in Final Preseason Game

In an unexpected turn of events, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby showcased his fighting spirit during a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. When Crosby’s longtime teammate and friend, Kris Letang, was hit behind the net by Buffalo’s Peyton Krebs, Crosby wasted no time in defending Letang’s honor. After a series of cross-checks, Crosby engaged in a brief but intense bout with Krebs, marking a rare instance of the Penguins captain dropping the gloves.

The fight lasted mere seconds before Crosby pinned Krebs to the ice, and officials swiftly intervened to break up the confrontation. Despite his clear instigation of the brawl following a clean collision, the only penalty assessed was a two-minute minor for cross-checking to Crosby.

When asked about the altercation, Crosby expressed his protective instinct for Letang, emphasizing that it’s all part of the game. This incident, although occurring in the preseason, highlights Crosby’s unwavering dedication to his teammates and his willingness to step up in crucial moments. He admitted that he wasn’t actually sure he even went after the right person, only that he saw a scuffle and thought two guys ran him.

Technically, it was Tyson Jost who potentially took more liberties than Krebs.

Crosby Is Riled Up For the Season

Penguins fans and hockey enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the regular season, with Crosby’s passionate display serving as a testament to the team’s camaraderie and determination. He’s ready to go, the fans are eager the see the games actually count, and the players are running high on adrenaline. Let’s get the season started!

As the Penguins gear up for the upcoming matches, Crosby’s leadership both on and off the ice continues to inspire his teammates and fans, setting an electrifying tone for the games ahead. The only hope is that he doesn’t feel the need to scrap all that often and that if he does, he doesn’t get hurt.

