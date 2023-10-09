Avalanche, Senators, Penguins, Flames Grab Players Off Waivers

The Colorado Avalanche bolstered their backup goaltender position by acquiring Ivan Prosvetov off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes, as confirmed by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. They needed another goalie with backup Pavel Francouz injured.
In a similar move, the Ottawa Senators re-claimed defenseman Lassi Thomson from the Anaheim Ducks after he was lost on waivers just days ago. If the Senators were the sole claimants within the last 24 hours, they can directly assign Thomson to AHL Belleville without going through the waiver process again. Thomson, a first-round pick in 2019, displayed his prowess last season with seven goals and 33 points in 56 games for AHL’s Belleville Senators.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins secured defensive prospect John Ludvig from the Florida Panthers through waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman’s report. Ludvig, who signed a two-year two-way deal with Florida this summer, was a key penalty killer for the Charlotte Checkers, ranking 9th in AHL. Despite recovering from hip surgeries, he completed a full AHL season last year.
In a separate move, the Calgary Flames claimed forward AJ Greer off waivers. The 26-year-old Quebec native, who spent the previous season with the Boston Bruins, demonstrated his physicality and scoring ability, recording five goals and seven assists in 61 games. Greer, a former second-round pick, boasts a career spanning over 100 NHL games with Colorado, New Jersey, and Boston.
