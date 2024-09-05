Columnist on Crosby Trade If Penguins Fall Out of Playoff Race

In a recent article, TSN’s Travis Yost explored the intriguing possibility of the Pittsburgh Penguins trading their longtime captain, Sidney Crosby, before the March trade deadline. Although Yost acknowledges that such a move is unlikely, he laid out a scenario where Crosby, now 37, could be moved if the Penguins fall out of playoff contention this season.

With one year remaining on his contract, Crosby is set to become an unrestricted free agent next July, creating potential opportunities for both the Penguins and interested contenders. The Penguins are doing everything in their power to remain competitive and Crosby has said he has no desire to leave the city or the organization, but he’s yet to sign a contract extension.

Sidney Crosby Penguins’ offseason

Yost suggests that if Pittsburgh’s postseason hopes fade, Crosby might be open to a trade, helping the Penguins jumpstart a rebuild while giving him a chance to compete for another Stanley Cup. He then suggests that the Penguins might re-sign Crosby in free agency over the summer, effectively making any trade a short-term arrangement.

There’s always a risk in any player leaving and finding out that they are happy elsewhere. That said, if the two sides are comfortable with this type of situation, the Penguins should feel confident Crosby will want to come back and retire as a Penguin. The downside is that he’ll have worn another uniform in his career, which would certainly take away from his legacy.

Who Would Be Interested in Crosby?

Several teams stand out as potential suitors. Yost mentions the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche as franchises that not only have the cap flexibility but also the competitive drive to bring in a player of Crosby’s caliber. These teams are all in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup, and adding Crosby, even as a rental player, could bolster their playoff chances significantly.

For Pittsburgh, retaining part of Crosby’s $8.7 million cap hit could sweeten the deal and help secure a valuable return that would be key to a Penguins’ rebuild. Trading Crosby and not getting a first-rounder or better seems pointless.

The idea of Crosby moving to a contender, only to return to the Penguins later, is an intriguing idea. It’s not clear if either the player or the organization has seriously talked about it, but Yost put it out there for a reason.

Next: 5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers 2024-25 Season